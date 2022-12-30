Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end last session of 2022 in the red; PSBs, metal stocks shine

The Indian benchmark indices ended the last trading day of the calendar year 2022 on a negative note amid volatility. The BSE Sensex slipped 293.14 points or 0.48% to end at 60,840.74, while the Nifty slid 85.70 points or 0.47% to close at 18,105.30.

During the week, both BSE Sensex and Nifty gained 1.6 percent each.

However, this year, the benchmark indices added more than 4 percent each, while they gave a negative return (-3.5 percent) in December 2022.

On the back of positive global cues, the market started the January series on a positive note, while witnessing profit booking in the mid-session. However, extended selling in the final hour of the trade, erased all the intraday gains to close near the day's low point.

Stocks and sectors

SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank and Grasim Industries were among the biggest Nifty losers. On the contrary, Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company, ONGC, Coal India and Bajaj Auto topped the list of gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank and FMCG indices fell 0.5 percent each, while the PSU Bank index added 1.5 percent and the metal index rose 0.5 percent.

The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with the BSE midcap index adding 0.37 percent and smallcap index rising 0.76 percent.

On the BSE, bank, FMCG and power indices fell between 0.4-0.6 percent, while the realty index rose 0.78 percent and the metal index gained 0.38 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Canara Bank, Manappuram Finance and IDFC, while a short build-up was seen in SBI Life Insurance, Abbott India and Grasim Industries.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Canara Bank, REC, Skipper, Apollo Micro Systems, RBL Bank, Mold-Tek Technologies, and Jindal Steel & Power.

Outlook for January 2

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets witnessed profit-taking on the final trading day of the calendar year and lost nearly half a percent. The tone was subdued for most of the day, however, a sharp cut in the last half an hour pushed the bulls on the back foot.

Meanwhile, buying in metal, realty and select counters from the PSU banking pack kept the traders busy and also capped the decline. Amid all, the broader indices outperformed and gained in the range of 0.5%-0.8%.

The recent consolidation in the index is largely in line with the global counterparts; however, certain themes and sectors are doing well. Additionally, participants should focus on identifying such themes and aligning their positions accordingly. Besides, the key is to manage overnight risk given the prevailing volatility.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty registered a new all-time high on December 01, 2022, and entered a short-term correction phase thereon. The index corrected for three consecutive weeks post which it witnessed some relief in the last week of December 2022 as it received support near the 20 WMA. Thus, the Nifty has posted a positive weekly close whereas, for the month of December, the index has formed a bearish outside bar & an Engulfing Bear candle on the monthly chart.

This shows that the index can remain under pressure in the short term. The daily chart shows that a rising trendline is acting as a resistance along with the key DMAs. Thus, the index can witness a short-term consolidation in the range of 17,800-18,400.

Once the short-term consolidation phase is over, the index will be set to resume its larger up trend and can head towards the all-time high of 18,887 in the next couple of months.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.