Taking Stock: HDFC twins take the market down with them, Sensex sinks 695 points

Investor wealth, reflected by market cap of all listed companies, eroded by Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

An intense wave of selling on May 5 in banking, metals and financial services names hammered the market, which closed over a percent lower from the previous day. Investor wealth, reflected by the market cap of listed companies, eroded by Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

Heavyweight HDFC twins were the biggest casualties of the day, tumbling nearly 6 percent each amid reports that the merger of the two may result in an outflow of $150-$200 million following MSCI changes.

The BSE flagship Sensex closed 694.96 points, or 1.13 percent, down at 61,054.29 and the Nifty sank 1.02 percent, or 186.80 points, to 18,069.

“While the overall market structure remains positive, expect Nifty to consolidate in the near term on the back of subdued global cues and profit booking in index heavyweights. Next week market would also take cues from inflation, state election outcome and ongoing earning season,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.