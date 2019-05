Stocks in the news: Zee Entertainment, Manpasand, Bata, Lupin, Future Retail, Omaxe, Salzer Electronics

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on May 24: More than 280 companies will release their March quarter earnings report on Monday.

NTPC Q4: Profit up 48.7 percent at Rs 4,350.2 crore versus Rs 2,925.6 crore; revenue down 8 percent at Rs 21,222.4 crore versus Rs 23,100.3 crore (YoY).

Suven Life Sciences Q4: Profit up 8.6 percent at Rs 67.9 crore versus Rs 62.5 crore; revenue up 18.5 percent at Rs 253.3 crore versus Rs 213.7 crore (YoY).

BEML Q4: Profit up 3.5 percent at Rs 229.7 crore versus Rs 222 crore; revenue up 9.3 percent at Rs 1,368.5 crore versus Rs 1,252.6 crore (YoY).

Divis Lab Q4: Profit up 10.6 percent at Rs 289.3 crore versus Rs 261.6 crore; revenue up 15.5 percent at Rs 1,256.4 crore versus Rs 1,087.9 crore (YoY).

India Cements Q4: Profit up 24.4 percent at Rs 43.8 crore versus Rs 35.2 crore; revenue up 11.9 percent at Rs 1,564 crore versus Rs 1,397.8 crore (YoY).

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4: Consolidated profit at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 9.8 crore; consolidated revenue up 18.3 percent at Rs 765.2 crore versus Rs 646.7 crore (YoY).

Indraprastha Gas Q4: Profit up 14 percent at Rs 225.5 crore versus Rs 198 crore; revenue up 2.2 percent at Rs 1,543.5 crore versus Rs 1,510.3 crore (QoQ).

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Q4: Profit down 31.7 percent at Rs 65.6 crore versus Rs 96 crore; revenue up 4.7 percent at Rs 2,360.6 crore versus Rs 2,253.7 crore (YoY)

Dixon Technologies Q4: Consolidated profit up 17.9 percent at Rs 16.5 crore versus Rs 14 crore; revenue up 43.6 percent at Rs 858.2 crore versus Rs 597.8 crore (YoY).

IDFC Q4: Loss at Rs 25.9 crore versus profit of Rs 31.3 crore; revenue at Rs 1.5 crore versus Rs 41.8 crore (YoY).

Dish TV Q4: Loss at Rs 1,361.3 crore versus profit of Rs 118 crore (One-time loss at Rs 1,562.5 crore on account of impairment charges); revenue down 8.7 percent at Rs 1,398.8 crore versus Rs 1,532.4 crore (YoY).

Birlasoft Q4: Consolidated profit up 1.5 percent at Rs 66 crore versus Rs 65 crore (one-time gain at Rs 17.5 crore); consolidated revenue up 40 percent at Rs 788.2 crore versus Rs 563.6 crore (QoQ).

Coffee Day Enterprises Q4: Profit down 17 percent at Rs 28.8 crore versus Rs 34.7 crore; revenue up 17 percent at Rs 1,322.2 crore versus Rs 1,130.3 crore (YoY).

NCC Q4: Profit up 69.8 percent at Rs 174.4 crore versus Rs 103 crore; revenue up 41.5 percent at Rs 3,388.9 crore versus Rs 2,394.8 crore (YoY).

Bata India Q4: Profit up 69.3 percent at Rs 88.2 crore versus Rs 52.1 crore; revenue up 7.4 percent at Rs 679.3 crore versus Rs 632.3 crore (YoY).

Page Industries Q4: Profit down 20.4 percent at Rs 75 crore versus Rs 94.2 crore; revenue down 0.1 percent at Rs 607.8 crore versus Rs 608.4 crore (YoY).

Grasim Industries Q4: Standalone profit up 20.9 percent at Rs 451.2 crore versus Rs 373.1 crore; standalone revenue up 16.1 percent at Rs 5,352.3 crore versus Rs 4,611.7 crore (YoY).

PNC Infratech Q4: Profit up 25.5 percent at Rs 139.9 crore versus Rs 111.5 crore; revenue up 41.8 percent at Rs 1,075.7 crore versus Rs 758.8 crore (YoY).

Future Retail Q4: Profit at Rs 203 crore versus loss of Rs 463.6 crore; revenue up 18 percent at Rs 5,396.6 crore versus Rs 4,574.6 crore (YoY).

NIIT Q4: Consolidated profit up 17.3 percent at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 19.6 crore; consolidated revenue up 7.6 percent at Rs 239.7 crore versus Rs 222.8 crore (YoY)

NIIT Tech: Promoter Hulst BV created pledge on 32.38 percent stake on May 17.

Manpasand Beverages: Top management arrested in fake invoice GST fraud.

USFDA classifies the inspection of Lupin's Goa facility as OAI

Info Edge has invested through its wholly-owned subsidiary about Rs 5 crore in Printo Document Services

Omaxe has entered into an agreement for sale of Eden Buildcon for consideration of Rs 88.21 crore

DCM board meeting on May 29 to consider proposal of right issue

Salzer Electronics acquires 72.32% stake in Kaycee Industries

Bulk Deals