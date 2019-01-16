Stocks in the news: Zee Entertainment, Indiabulls Integrated, MCX, Majestic Auto, DEN

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on Wednesday: MindTree, Phillips Carbon Black, 5Paisa Capital, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, HT Media, DCB Bank

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q3: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 562.8 crore versus Rs 373.77 crore; revenue rises to Rs 2,168 crore versus Rs 1,838 crore YoY.

MCX Q3: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 41.99 crore versus Rs 18.77 crore; revenue increases to Rs 76.93 crore versus Rs 62.81 crore YoY.

Indo Rama Synthetics (India): Board announced issuance of 8,30,00,000 equity shares by way of preferential issue on private placement basis to promoter group company, Indorama Netherlands BV at Rs 36 per share aggregating to Rs 29.88 crore and also issuance of 1,72,00,000 equity shares to Siam Stock Holdings Limited at Rs 36 per share aggregating to Rs 61.92 crore on private placement basis.

Den Networks Q3: Loss at Rs 31.21 crore versus profit at Rs 1.73 crore; revenue dips to Rs 308.4 crore versus Rs 328.2 crore YoY.

Jay Bharat Maruti Q3: Profit falls to Rs 11.22 crore versus Rs 14 crore; revenue rises to Rs 458 crore versus Rs 435 crore YoY.

India Grid Trust Q3: Profit at Rs 51.52 crore versus Rs 68.8 crore; revenue rises to Rs 170.96 crore versus Rs 126.72 crore YoY.

Speciality Restaurants Q3: Profit jumps to Rs 8.44 crore versus Rs 6.7 crore; revenue rises to Rs 98.45 crore versus Rs 79.30 crore YoY.

KPIT Technologies: Board fixed January 25 as the record date for the purpose of identification of shareholders of the company to whom the shares of KPIT Engineering Limited would be allotted.

Net profit up 21.6% at Rs 15.5 crore, Revenue up 15% at Rs 630.1 crore

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories - Audit of Fonnulations Srikakulum Plant (SEZ) Unit I, Andhra Pradesh by the USFDA, has been completed. Issued a Form 483 with 4 observations, which we are addressing.

Solara Active Pharma board meeting on January 18 to discuss various options for capital raising through issuance of securities

Sasken Technologies launches Automotive Center of Excellence in Detroit, USA

Orient Electric is launching a new ceiling fan in the premium range

M&M: Automobili Pininfarina GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Automotive Mauritius which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of M&M, has acquired 100% of the membership interests in Harkey Acquisition, L.L.C., USA

NGL Fine Chem: ICRA upgraded long term rating to BBB+ (Stable) and short term rating to A2.

Majestic Auto Q3: Profit at Rs 19.05 crore versus loss Rs 1.7 crore; revenue rises to Rs 35.8 crore versus Rs 13.83 crore YoY.

Vikas Proppant & Granite: Company commenced plant implementation of Unit-1 at industrial area, Boronada, Jodhpur and Unit-2 at Kaparda, Jodhpur.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises: Board approved fund raising by issue of 5.5% non-convertible non cumulative redeemable preference shares.

Century Plyboards: Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name Century Gabon SUARL in Gabon, South Africa, with the object of manufacturing and trading in timber, veneer, plywood and other wood- based products.

Indiabulls Integrated Services: Subsidiary Indiabulls Life Insurance Company has received regulatory R1 acceptance from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for its proposed life insurance business.

SKF India: Buyback opening date - January 23 and closing date - February 5.

Commercial Syn Bags: ICRA assigned long term rating at BBB+/Stable and short term rating at A2+ for line of credit of Rs 86 crore.

Bulk Deals on January 15

Pitti Engineering: Bank of Baroda sold 2,25,000 shares of the company at Rs 61.67 per share while Satish Kumar Agarwal purchased 1,59,941 shares at Rs 62.16 per share on the NSE.

Asian Granito India: GMO Emerging DOM Opportunities FD sold 3,21,523 shares of the company at Rs 130.09 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Oberoi Realty: Board meeting is scheduled on January 22 to consider unaudited financial results for Q3FY19.

Sunflag Iron & Steel: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider the un-audited financial results (standalone) of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Yash Papers: Company has arranged a Small-Cap Investor Summit 2019 and Panel discussion on January 19 in Mumbai.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Company has scheduled a teleconference with investors / analyst on January 30 to discuss the financial performance of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Bank of Maharashtra: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited financial results of the bank for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

DB Corp: Board meeting is convened to be held on January 23 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the 3rd quarter / nine months ended on December 2018 and to consider declaration of interim dividend for the FY2018-19, if any.

GHCL: A conference call to discuss the Q3FY19 results of the company with RS Jalan, Managing Director and Raman Chopra, CFO & Executive Director (Finance) is scheduled to be held on January 22.

Navin Fluorine International: An earnings call will be held on January 24 to discuss operational and financial performance for Q3FY19.

TD Power Systems: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Sterlite Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

Reliance Communications: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Dhampur Sugar Mills: Board meeting has been called on January 30 to consider the un-audited standalone financial results and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018 and payment of dividend on equity share capital.

Clariant Chemicals (India): Board meeting is scheduled on February 12 to consider the un-audited financial results for the 3rd quarter ended December 2018.

HCL Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018 and payment of 4th interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

BASF India: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 2018.

Orient Electric: Board meeting is scheduled on January 28 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

TV Today Network: Board meeting is scheduled on February 8 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences: Board meeting is scheduled on January 18 to discuss various options for capital raising through issuance of securities.

: Board meeting is scheduled on January 27 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months period ended on December 2018.