Stocks in the news: TCS, Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Metropolis, Suven Life, Jet Airways, APL Apollo

Results on April 15: Hathway Cable & Datacom, Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Mac Hotels, TRF, Tata Metaliks, Sanghi Corporate, International Travel House, Gujarat Hotels, Dhruv Estates

Listing: Metropolis Healthcare

TCS Q4: Profit rises 0.3 percent to Rs 8,126 crore versus Rs 8,105 crore and revenue grows 1.8 percent to Rs 38,010 crore versus Rs 37,338 crore QoQ. Revenue in constant currency terms increases 2.4 percent QoQ.

Infosys Q4: Profit jumps 12.9 percent to Rs 4,074 crore versus Rs 3,609 crore, revenue rises 0.6 percent to Rs 21,539 crore versus Rs 21,400 crore; EBIT margin falls 120 bps QoQ. Company sees constant currency revenue growth at 7.5-9.5 percent and EBIT margin at 21-23 percent in FY20.

Jet Airways: SBICAPS acquires 5.19% stake in company on April 11 via pledge encumbrance. Rajshree Pathy submitted her resignation as an Independent Director of the ompany, owing to time constraints on account of her other current commitments.

Cosmo Films launches CPP High Barrier film

Eris Lifesciences pre-paid the entire loan facility obtained from Axis Bank

Pricol: ICRA downgrades rating on long term - line of credit facilities of the company to BBB (Negative) from BBB+ (Stable).

ITI Limited: Company records a turnover of Rs 2,051 crore for FY19, up 20 percent compared to previous year.

Dixon Technologies has acquired 50% stake in Padget Electronics for Rs 27 cr

Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Board approved proposal to enter into a definitive agreement with GMM Pfaudler (GMMP) to divest industrial mixing solutions division (IMSD) of the company.

Quick Heal fixed April 26 as the record date for buyback

Mcleod Russel: Wholly owned subsidiary Borelli Tea Holdings approved Share Purchase Agreement for disposal of its stake in Pfunda Tea Company.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a portfolio of 42 approved, non-marketed Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) in the US.

Persistent Systems: Sudhir Kulkarni, President - Sales, Technology Services Unit has resigned to pursue other interests.

Texmaco Rail board meeting on April 17 to consider raising of funds by way of a qualified institutions placement or a preferential issue or a rights issue

APL Apollo Tubes: Company to acquire Shankara's 2,00,000 MTPA tube manufacturing unit in Southern India for Rs 70 crore.

Arcotech: Company has been completed issue of non- convertible, non-cumulative redeemable preference shares.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank board approved allotment of 1.68 crore shares for the purpose of the proposed scheme of amalgamation between lndiabulls Housing Finance & bank

Trident Texofab: Company' newly setup manufacturing unit in Surat, Gujarat started its commercial production and operations and the said unit has been set up for manufacture of grey fabrics.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Transport, a wholly owned subsidiary, incorporated a subsidiary company namely Suryapet Khammam Road Private Limited.

HT Media: As per share purchase agreement, company will now acquire 69,05,383 equity shares of NRL on or before November 15, 2019.

Suven Life Sciences: Company receives court approval of 'Stalking Horse' Agreement to buy the assets of Rising Pharmaceuticals through its joint venture partner, Shore Suven Pharma Inc.

International Paper APPM: There would be annual outage (maintenance) from April 15, 2019 to April 22, 2019 (both days inclusive) in manufacturing facility located in Kadiyam, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh. The estimated loss of production would be around 200 MTs per day.

Out of F&O Ban: Adani Power, PC Jeweller

Sadhana Nitrochem: Board meeting to be held on April 17 to consider interim dividend.

Bajaj Finance: Company's officials will meet certain institutional investors, banks and analysts on debt side at a Non-Deal Road Show in Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo during April 15-18.

APL Apollo Tubes: Conference call with investors and analyst to be held on April 16 to discuss the acquisition of Shankara’s manufacturing unit.

Manappuram Finance: Company's officials will meet Creador and Sundaram Mutual Fund on April 16.

Bulk Deals on April 12

