Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, Ashok Leyland, AB Fashion, Brigade, Capacite Infra, Tata Metaliks

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 16: HDFC Asset Management Company, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments, Next Mediaworks, Federal Bank, Agro Tech Foods, DCB Bank, 5Paisa Capital, Jay Bharat Maruti, Vikas Multicorp

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Q1: Loss at Rs 9.5 crore versus loss Rs 5.93 crore; revenue rises to Rs 120.34 crore versus Rs 111.5 crore YoY.

Cummins India: Sandeep Sinha resigns as Managing Director w.e.f August 17

Tata Metaliks Q1: Profit declines to Rs 19.62 crore versus Rs 30.39 crore; revenue rises to Rs 499 crore versus Rs 467.54 crore YoY.

Brigade Enterprises: Company recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 and to issue 42.75 lakh warrants convertible into 42.75 lakh shares at Rs 269 per share to promoter group.

Jindal Cotex: Company appointed Kanik Sharma as chairman.

Ashok Leyland: Pantnagar plant to be shut from July 16 to July 24 due to weak demand.

Aditya Birla Fashion: Company acquired 51 percent stake in Finesse International Design.

Capacite Infraprojects: Board meeting of the company is scheduled on July 19 to consider fund raising by way of an issue of further capital.

HDFC Bank: Board will mull special dividend on July 20.

Jaiprakash Associates: Chandra Prakash Jain resigned as Independent Director.

Greaves Cotton: Company acquired 10.69 lakh shares of subsidiary Ampere Vehicles Private Limited and increased stake from 72.11 percent to 81.23 percent.

PTC India Financial Services: CRISIL assigned provisional rating for company's NCDs at AA+(SO) with stable outlook.

Union Bank of India: RBI imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty for non-compliance with cyber security norms.

IL&FS: Company signed binding term sheet with lenders of three entities which are Moradabad Bareilly Expressway, Jharkhand Road Projects and West Gujarat Expressway.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Promoter pledged 4.31 percent stake in company on July 12.

Bulk deals