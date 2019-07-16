App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: HDFC Bank, Ashok Leyland, AB Fashion, Brigade, Capacite Infra, Tata Metaliks

Aditya Birla Fashion | Brigade Enterprises | Capacite Infraprojects | Tata Metaliks | Automotive Stampings and Greaves Cotton are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 16: HDFC Asset Management Company, TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments, Next Mediaworks, Federal Bank, Agro Tech Foods, DCB Bank, 5Paisa Capital, Jay Bharat Maruti, Vikas Multicorp

Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Q1: Loss at Rs 9.5 crore versus loss Rs 5.93 crore; revenue rises to Rs 120.34 crore versus Rs 111.5 crore YoY.

Close

Cummins India: Sandeep Sinha resigns as Managing Director w.e.f August 17

related news

Tata Metaliks Q1: Profit declines to Rs 19.62 crore versus Rs 30.39 crore; revenue rises to Rs 499 crore versus Rs 467.54 crore YoY.

Brigade Enterprises: Company recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 and to issue 42.75 lakh warrants convertible into 42.75 lakh shares at Rs 269 per share to promoter group.

Jindal Cotex: Company appointed Kanik Sharma as chairman.

Ashok Leyland: Pantnagar plant to be shut from July 16 to July 24 due to weak demand.

Aditya Birla Fashion: Company acquired 51 percent stake in Finesse International Design.

Capacite Infraprojects: Board meeting of the company is scheduled on July 19 to consider fund raising by way of an issue of further capital.

HDFC Bank: Board will mull special dividend on July 20.

Jaiprakash Associates: Chandra Prakash Jain resigned as Independent Director.

Greaves Cotton: Company acquired 10.69 lakh shares of subsidiary Ampere Vehicles Private Limited and increased stake from 72.11 percent to 81.23 percent.

PTC India Financial Services: CRISIL assigned provisional rating for company's NCDs at AA+(SO) with stable outlook.

Union Bank of India: RBI imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty for non-compliance with cyber security norms.

IL&FS: Company signed binding term sheet with lenders of three entities which are Moradabad Bareilly Expressway, Jharkhand Road Projects and West Gujarat Expressway.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Promoter pledged 4.31 percent stake in company on July 12.

Bulk deals

Image141572019

(For more bulk deals, click here)
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 08:02 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.