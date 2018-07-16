Stock market prediction for July 16-20: Satish Gupta

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Leo, Virgo and Libra. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter in Libra. Lord Ketu and Mars in Capricorn. Sun in Gemini. Lord Rahu and Mercury in Cancer. Venus in Leo. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius and Uranus in Aries. Sun will shift to Cancer on July 17, 2018.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Liquor: United Breweries, United Spirits, Associated Alcohol, Som Distillery, Empee Distillery, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – UBL, Associated Alcohol, Empee Distillery and Som Distillery moved up by 2.5 – 4 percent.

Food processing:

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Transport, Cholamandalam Investment, Bajaj Finserv, M&M Financial. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – Bajaj Finance, M&M Financial, Cholamandalam Investment and Shriram Transport shot up by 5-13 percent.Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Industries, Marico, Godrej Consumer, Colgate Palmolive, etc. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week - HUL, Marico and Godrej Consumer went up by 4 – 6 percent.Jubilant Food, Britannia, Heritage Food, KRBL, etc.

IT sector will continue to receive astrological support.

Predicting bullish sectors of current Samvat 2075

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stock remains laggard. Stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. This time new Samvat started from March 18, 2018.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the sectors of samvat gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

After gap of many years, sugar sector started getting astrological support in the year 2015 and many stocks - Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Upper Ganges, Uttam Sugar, etc shot up by 500 – 900 percent. In the year 2016 dyes/chemicals sector got astrological support and stocks like Bhageria Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals and Sudarshan Chemicals were up by 490- 650 percent.

During last Samvat 2074 (2017-2018), among other sectors - food processing sector was predicted, which received strong astrological support. Many stocks from this sector appreciated exorbitantly.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favourable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth & super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

