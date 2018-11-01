Market Live: Sensex gives up some gains, Nifty trades flat; midcaps outperform

Live now
Market Update
L&T up 5%
Market opens
Escorts October sales
Market at pre-open
SGX Nifty Update:
Brokerages cut Tata Motors' target price, maintain views
Macquarie has maintained its outperform rating on Tata Motors, while CLSA has retained its sell rating
Shares of Lupin slipped more than 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.
The company has reported a massive 41.2 percent fall in second quarter profit to Rs 268.5 crore, dented by lower operating income and US business. However, bottomline increased 32 percent sequentially. Sharp increase in other income limited profit fall YoY.
Revenue from operations during the quarter was flat at Rs 3,951 crore against Rs 3,952 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, with 8.3 percent YoY degrowth in North America formulations business.
Market Update Equities are off their high points, with the Nifty trading flat. The Sensex is mildly higher.
At 09:35 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.29 points or 0.19% at 34508.34, and the Nifty up 8.10 points or 0.08% at 10394.70.
L&T up 5% Shares of Larsen & Toubro are trading higher by over 5 percent on the back of strong Q2 results that the company posted on Wednesday. Here is a look at its intraday chart.
Market opens It’s a strong start, in line with pre-opening trends, on the market on Thursday morning. The Nifty has surpassed 10,400, while the Sensex is higher by over 150 points.
At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 160.97 points or 0.47% at 34603.02, while the Nifty is higher by 38.60 points or 0.37% at 10425.20.
Among sectors, automobiles, infrastructure, energy and metal names are trading in the green, while IT names along with pharmaceuticals are trading lower. The Nifty Midcap index is higher by 0.4 percent.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro are higher by 5 percent after the company reported strong numbers for September quarter.
Escorts October sales Escorts has reported tractor sales of 13,140 units for October, a rise of 28.8 percent year on year from 10,205 units from the previous year. Total domestic sales were reported at 12,867 units, while exports included 273 units.
Market at pre-open Benchmarks have started higher in the pre-opening trade, with the Nifty surging past 10,400.
At 09:01 hrs, the Sensex is up 174.15 points or 0.51% at 34616.20, while the Nifty is higher by 41.40 points or 0.40% at 10428.00.
The Indian rupee has opened higher at 73.87 per US dollar.
STOCK ALERT | Global research firm Macquarie has maintained an outperform rating on Larsen & Toubro but has hiked the target price to Rs 1,880 from Rs 1,825. It sees a potential upside of 45 percent.
The firm said that L&T delivered spotless set of numbers and were a handsome beat on all fronts.
The revenue growth has shifted into next gear, led by sharply better infrastructure order execution.
It expects margins and order inflows to have potential to surprise positively on guidance.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 35.5 points or 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,422-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
JUST IN | Jet fuel price increased by Rs 3,774/kL (5.2%) to Rs 76,379/kL and non-subsidised 14.2 kg LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 119/cylinder in Delhi.
Crude Update: Oil prices fell early on Thursday, extending losses in previous sessions, amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown, reported Reuters.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session thanks to upbeat corporate earnings, while the dollar hovered near a 16-month high on further signs of strength in the world's largest economy, reported Reuters.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 34.50 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,421.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
US markets close higher: US stocks rebounded for a second day on Wednesday, as investors snapped up beaten-down technology and internet favourites and strong company results lifted spirits after equities had been spooked this month, reported Reuters.
