Market Live: Sensex gives up some gains, Nifty trades flat; midcaps outperform

Shares of Lupin slipped more than 2 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company reported weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company has reported a massive 41.2 percent fall in second quarter profit to Rs 268.5 crore, dented by lower operating income and US business. However, bottomline increased 32 percent sequentially. Sharp increase in other income limited profit fall YoY.

Revenue from operations during the quarter was flat at Rs 3,951 crore against Rs 3,952 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, with 8.3 percent YoY degrowth in North America formulations business.