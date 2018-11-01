Tata Motors: Domestic business shines, JLR hits a speed breaker

Jaguar & Land Rover (JLR) and not its domestic business has become a big pain point for Tata Motors (TTMT). JLR continues to deliver subdued numbers on the back of further deterioration in market conditions in China and uncertainties regarding diesel vehicles in Europe and UK. On the other hand, its domestic business continues to post a robust set of numbers, led by new launches and turnaround steps undertaken by the company.

In the near future, JLR is expected to continue to face challenges in various economies, including uncertainty in UK and Europe and change in import duty in China. Huge investment will be required to revamp its aging portfolio and include electric vehicles (EV). Outlook for the domestic business is not very positive on the back of weakening Indian macros. We advise investors to wait until the dust settles.

JLR’s (excluding joint venture with Chery) wholesale volumes declined 10.4 percent year-on-year (YoY). Chery JV volumes fell 40.4 percent YoY. Total volumes dropped 14.7 percent YoY. Decline in sales is primarily due to deteriorating market conditions in China, where demand was negatively impacted by consumer uncertainty following import duty changes and escalating trade tensions with the US. The fall in UK and Europe was on concerns over additional restrictions on diesel vehicles. JLR’s European and UK portfolio are predominantly diesel.

Significant volume decline led to a 10.9 percent dip in net revenue. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin witnessed a 270 bps YoY contraction. However, it expanded 290 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to cost control measures undertaken by the management.

JLR reported a loss for the second consecutive quarter at 101 million pounds as compared to a profit of 308 million pounds in the same quarter last year.

Investments over 1 billion pounds, coupled with working capital outflow towards re-launches, resulted in negative free cash flow of 624 million pounds in Q2 FY19. Major technology changes and portfolio rejig would warrant higher investment for the long term. This will add to existing pressures from tough market conditions and continue to hurt operating margin. In light of uncertainty, the management has lowered its FY19-20 investment guidance to 4 billion pounds from 4.5 billion pounds earlier.

JLR remains optimistic on the back of changed product mix, benefits of operating leverage and cost optimisation. Though the company is committed for long term growth, near term concerns will remain.

Domestic business continue to post a strong set of numbers on implementation of the turnaround strategy. Revenue growth of 28.7 percent was on the back of strong volume growth (28.7 percent) and improved realisation (5.6 percent). Despite a significant rise in raw material (RM) prices, EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps due to operating leverage and performance of passenger vehicle (PV) segment.

Within segments, commercial vehicles (CV) witnessed a 28.3 percent YoY growth on the back of demand for higher tonnage vehicles, increased government funding, growth in e-commerce and acceptance of the company’s SCR (selective catalytic reduction) technology. EBITDA margin, however, contracted 150 bps YoY due to rise in RM prices, which was partially offset by favourable product mix, price hike and operating leverage.

PV segment has been doing well on the back of launches like Nexon, Tiago, Tigor and Hexa, which have been received well by customers. The new product launches helped it gain market share as well. EBITDA is at near break even (0.2 percent) levels. During Q2, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 109 crore as against an after tax loss of Rs 283 crore.

Given the divergent near term outlook, we have revised our estimates downwards. The stock is down 61 percent from its 52-week high due to weak outlook and weakness in the business. The management has reiterated its focus on domestic CVs, PVs and investments in technology in JLR. We would recommend avoiding the stock for the time being as concerns remain.

