    Stock Market Live: Strong Sales to Aid Auto Sector Recovery? Yes Bank, DLF, Cipla in Focus | Morning Trade

    As we kick-start the month, we put the spotlight on auto sector. Will last week’s underperformance continue, and how will sales numbers pan out this time around? We ask Nitin Agarwal of Moneycontrol Pro. Stocks on the spotlight today: DLF, Yes Bank, Cipla, Shilpa Medicare. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader.

