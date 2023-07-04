Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty near 19,400; Bajaj Finance,Bajaj Finserv, Titan, SBI top gainers

July 04, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Senco Gold gets 0.22 times subscription on the first day till 12.10pm

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Senco Gold received 0.22 times subscription on the first day of offer till 12.10pm.

The Rs 405 crore-IPO got bid for 2.08 million shares against 9.42 million shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 0.38 times and non-institutional investors received 0.13 times subscription. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) remained unsubscribed.