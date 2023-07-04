Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty near 19,400; Bajaj Finance,Bajaj Finserv, Titan, SBI top gainers

HPL Electric gains 17% after Rs 903 crore smart meter order
HPL Electric & Power surges over 17 percent on July 4 after the firm said in a notice to exchanges that it got Rs 903 crore smart meter order. The firm said this order further strengthened its total pending pipeline order book, which now stands at over Rs2250 crores.
These latest orders, particularly in the smart meter segment, highlight HPL's unwavering commitment to innovation and its pivotal role in driving the widespread adoption of smart meters in India. The company's emphasis on research and development allows them to provide technologically advanced solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Indian market. With these achievements, HPL Electric & Power reaffirms its position as a leading player in the industry.