    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Jul 04, 2023 / 12:41 pm

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty near 19,400; Bajaj Finance,Bajaj Finserv, Titan, SBI top gainers

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty 50 gainers while Eicher Motors was the biggest laggard. Among sectors, PSU Banks were the top performers while Energy, Infra and FMCG remained under pressure. Automobiles and Banks managed to post modest gains.

      Stock Market Today
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 11:03 AM IST

        Indices recover, Nifty above 19,300

      • 10:56 AM IST

        Sun Pharma promoter creates pledge on 51.30 lakh shares on June 30

      • 10:38 AM IST

        Launch of biosimilar drug Humira lifts shares of Biocon

      • 10:31 AM IST

        Genus Power Infrastructures soars to record high on grabbing order worth Rs 2,207.5 cr

      • 10:22 AM IST

        Eicher Motors slides 4% on increased competition as Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson unveil X440 in India

      • 10:17 AM IST

        Lupin gains on USFDA nod for nasal spray

      • 10:12 AM IST

        Jio's Disruptive Move Impacts Bharti and Vodafone Idea, Signals Lack of Support for 4G Tariff Action

      • 10:05 AM IST

        HMA Agro makes market debut, lists at Rs 625 on NSE vs issue price of Rs 585 apiece

      • 10:02 AM IST

        Indices slip into red as profit booking creeps in, Nifty retreats to 19,300

      • 09:58 AM IST

        Nifty Bank falls prey to profit booking after recent rally; IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank major laggards

      • 09:51 AM IST

        IndusInd Bank hits 52-week high as promoter to raise stake

      • 09:30 AM IST

        Share swap ratio for merger favours IDFC, stock gains but IDFC First Bank slumps

      • 09:28 AM IST

        Wipro Buyback: Retail Acceptance at 77.40%; double-digit returns in 18 days

      • 09:25 AM IST

        Bajaj Finance hits 52-week high on better Q1 business

      • 09:19 AM IST

        Sensex gains 280 pts, Nifty near 19,400

      • 09:01 AM IST

        Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 81.92/$ vs Monday’s close of 81.96/$

      • 08:38 AM IST

        Biocon Biologics introduces Humira biosimilar in the United States

      • 08:30 AM IST

        Bajaj Finance Q1 Business Update

      • 08:19 AM IST

        Asian markets mixed; Nikkei drops 1%, Kospi remains weak but Hang Seng inches higher

      • 08:13 AM IST

        IDFC First Bank merger: Ratio fixed at 155:100, amalgamation to complete this year

      Sensex65,541.79336.74 +0.52%
      Nifty 5019,399.8077.25 +0.40%
      Nifty Bank45,480.20322.10 +0.71%
      Nifty 50 19,399.80 77.25 (0.40%)
      Tue, Jul 04, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Finance7,913.75580.75 +7.92%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors3,425.25-205.60 -5.66%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4355.7597.20 +2.28%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra5760.25-24.55 -0.42%


    July 04, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | 

      Radico Khaitan gains 7% on new gin launch

      Shares of Radico Khaitan advanced over 7 percent to hit a record high after the company launched a new gin collection, "Happiness in a Bottle: A Happily Crafted Gin", strengthening its leading market position in the craft gin space. This uniquely distilled gin collection is meticulously crafted to infuse every sip with joy and happiness, combining vibrant colors, delightful flavors, and an innovative blend of botanicals.

    July 04, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST
      BSE SMALLCAP Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      HPL Electric & 149.8015.723.08m
      Genus Power142.6510.328.31m
      63 Moons Tech246.359.591.61m
      Aster DM Health313.359.24.69m
      Kaveri Seed555.858.771.29m
      JagranPrakashan85.308.661.29m
      Suzlon Energy18.258.63472.02m
      Radico Khaitan1,366.256.91.26m
      Dish TV15.806.441.29m
      OnMobile Global81.056.362.36m
    July 04, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | 

      Nykaa sharesfell 2% after huge block deal

      Shares of Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd fell 2 percent after a huge block deal. Around 4.71 million shares changed hands in a two block deal, according to Bloomberg. However, details of buyers and sellers of the deal were not known.

    July 04, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

      IDFC First Bank falls as merger ratio favours IDFC: Can the bank make it to MSCI index?

    July 04, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | 

      Senco Gold gets 0.22 times subscription on the first day till 12.10pm

      The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Senco Gold received 0.22 times subscription on the first day of offer till 12.10pm.

      The Rs 405 crore-IPO got bid for 2.08 million shares against 9.42 million shares on offer, as per NSE data.

      The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 0.38 times and non-institutional investors received 0.13 times subscription. The portion meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) remained unsubscribed.

    July 04, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

      Sensex LIVE Updates | Market at 12.01 PM

      Benchmark indices recovered from their day's low, with the Nifty above 19,350.

      The Sensex was up 144 points or 0.21 percentat 65,349, and the Nifty was up 30.30 points or 0.16 percentat 19,352. About 1,736 shares advanced, 1,568 shares declined, and 149 shares were unchanged.

      SENSEX Most Active Stocks
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
      Bajaj Finance 7,842.30
      6.91      		233.38k 183.04
      Bajaj Finserv 1,621.05
      5.22      		374.22k 60.42
      Reliance 2,585.00
      -1.15      		152.12k 39.35
      HDFC Bank 1,727.50
      0.46      		142.04k 24.52
      SBI 594.75
      1.6      		363.89k 21.48
      Tata Motors 593.75
      0.48      		359.72k 21.36
      M&M 1,479.95
      0.79      		102.58k 15.15
      Tata Steel 113.10
      0.04      		1.15m 12.95
      IndusInd Bank 1,372.35
      -0.53      		92.65k 12.79
      Maruti Suzuki 9,650.70
      -0.23      		11.51k 11.13
    July 04, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | 

      Rama Steel Tube rose 3% after reporting jump in sales volume in Q1

      Rama Steel Tube Ltd gained 3 percent after the firm said it reported over 62 percent sales volume to 48,437.69 Ton in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 compared to 29.833.96 Ton in Q1FY23.

    July 04, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
      NIFTY Midcap 100 Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      IDFC First Bank78.90-3.7286.90m
      L&T Finance133.10-3.0916.61m
      Ashok Leyland164.40-1.654.72m
      Godrej Prop1,558.20-1.51194.18k
      LIC Housing Fin390.50-1.511.77m
      Laurus Labs351.70-1.481.08m
      Vodafone Idea7.45-1.3277.23m
      Varun Beverages808.25-1.233.81m
      IEX125.40-1.13.68m
      Clean Science1,388.90-126.33k
    July 04, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | 

      HPL Electric gains 17% after Rs 903 crore smart meter order

      HPL Electric & Power surges over 17 percent on July 4 after the firm said in a notice to exchanges that it got Rs 903 crore smart meter order. The firm said this order further strengthened its total pending pipeline order book, which now stands at over Rs2250 crores.

      These latest orders, particularly in the smart meter segment, highlight HPL's unwavering commitment to innovation and its pivotal role in driving the widespread adoption of smart meters in India. The company's emphasis on research and development allows them to provide technologically advanced solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Indian market. With these achievements, HPL Electric & Power reaffirms its position as a leading player in the industry.

    July 04, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

      Higher probability of 5-7% correction in market than chance of a 10% upside: Ashish P Somaiya

    July 04, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | 

      Kansai Nerolac advances for second sessions

      Kansai Nerolac Paints surges over 4%, with gains for the second consecutive session. This surge can be attributed to the company's recent sale of a land parcel in Thane to the Hiranandani Group, fetching a total consideration of Rs 671 crore. Additionally, the stock turned ex-bonus earlier today, following the company's announcement of a bonus issue. Shareholders were entitled to receive one new equity share for every two existing equity shares held, further boosting investor sentiment and contributing to the stock's upward movement.

