Taking Stock: Sensex zooms for sixth straight day to end near 65,500

The 30-share flagship BSE Sensex added 274 points or 0.42 percent to close at 65,479.05

After a choppy day, the benchmark indices inched higher for the sixth straight day overlooking global negative cues and riding on the newfound momentum in the market. Foreign flows and encouraging business updates for Q1 have also helped the mood on Dalal Street.

IT and financial services stocks were among the top drivers of the market while some selling in oil and gas and realty names knocked off some points from the top of the day.

The Nifty 50 index ended the day at 19,389, up 66.45 points or 0.34 percent. The 30-share flagship BSE Sensex added 274 points or 0.42 percent to close at 65,479.05.

“Buoyancy in the markets continued as benchmark indices touched new highs in spite of mixed Asian cues and weak European markets in early trades. The cushion provided by Indian markets on the back of its strong fundamentals are offsetting some of the negative catalysts seen in key developed economies, and strong backing by the FIIs in recent weeks is a testimony to it,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Stocks & Sectors

Among the Nifty 50 index, Bajaj Finance that came out with its quarterly business was the biggest gainer, up 7 percent, followed by Bajaj Finserv’s gain of 6 percent, which is its holding company. Hero Moto, which is a partner of Harley Davidson and launched a relatively low-cost bike, advanced 5 percent as well.

The biggest loser of the day was Eicher Motors, which will be competing with Harley Davidson’s new bike. Grasim and Bharti Airtel were also other big gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank was the top gainer, rising nearly 2 percent followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Financial Services. Among the losers were Nifty Realty and Nifty Auto.

OUTLOOK for July 5

Devarsh Vakil - Deputy Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

The Nifty ended the session with a “Hanging Man” candlestick pattern which signals short-term reversal if the low of the candle is breached. The level below 19,300 could confirm the short-term bearish trend reversal in the Nifty. Bank Nifty ended the session with a “Long-Legged Doji” on the daily chart and the bearish implication of the same would be activated once the index breaks below 45,000 in spot. As far as resistance is concerned, 19,500 should continue to remain a hurdle in the short term.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

The rotational buying across sectors is helping the index to maintain a positive tone despite the overbought condition. And, we feel the scenario would continue, citing the prevailing structure and favourable global cues. Having said that, traders should not get carried away with prevailing buoyancy and stick only with the quality stocks and avoid penny stocks or laggards, in anticipation of a recovery.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

The market is maintaining its optimism; however, a profit-booking tendency is visible at the upper band as the recent rally has raised the market to the historic new high range. The momentum of the market has shifted from the frontlines of this year to the laggards like IT, commodities, and PSUBs. The market is taking a breather ahead of the upcoming Q1 results. Pharma and banking displayed a positive trend, while the auto sector faced selling pressure following a mixed set of sales data for June.