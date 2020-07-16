Smallcap stars: 86 stocks with market-cap below Rs 5,000 crore gain 100-1,100% in 2020

Largecap stocks which were in focus in 2019 saw profit booking at higher levels in 2020, while the smart money seems to be moving towards the unloved ‘smallcap’ stocks. The broader market has been in a bear phase since 2018, but with recent price correction, money started moving towards this undervalued space. Close

Hot Stocks | NIIT Tech, Bajaj Auto, Berger Paints three intraday trading ideas Much of the rally seen in the small & microcap space could be attributed to attractive valuations and new investors joining the D-Street party, suggest experts. “It seems that first-time investors and traders who can also be termed as lockdown players have taken this market higher especially by shoring up the share prices of small-cap and penny stocks,” Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote told Moneycontrol. In the broader market, especially in the smallcap and micro-cap space, companies displayed signs of momentum. There are as many as 8 companies within the market-cap of Rs 1,000-5,000 crore that have risen more than 100 percent in the last 6 months, data from AceEquity showed. Stocks that more than doubled investor wealth were IOL Chemicals, Suzlon Energy, Aarti Drugs, Best Agrolife, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Marksans Pharma, Astech Lifesciences, and GTL Infrastructure.

Note: The table is for reference and not buy or sell ideas





On a YTD basis, the broader market performed relatively better with around 12 percent and 9 percent respective falls in the mid and small-cap indices in the last six months.

Although, analysts advise caution in the small, mid, and penny stock space, at the same time if investors bet on the right stocks, the probability of it giving more than double-digit return also becomes higher. “The problem in lesser researched companies is as much quality as it is corporate governance – particularly in the mid and small-cap segments,” Vikaas M Sachdeva, Chief Executive Officer, Emkay Investment Managers Limited told Moneycontrol. “If the stock stands by the touchstone of quality, as mentioned above, and corporate governance, they will do well irrespective of market caps. I think there is a lot of money to be made in high quality small and midcaps and these are early days in terms of a rally,” he said. There are as many as 78 stocks that have a market-cap of less than Rs 1,000 crore that have more than doubled investors' wealth in the last six months. Stocks that rose 100-1100 percent include names like Opto Circuits, Ruchi Infrastructure, Hathway Bhawani, JMT Auto, Ballarpur Industries, Educomp Solutions, Reliance Communications, and Inter Globe Finance etc. among others.

