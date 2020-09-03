Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; IT stocks gain, Bharti Infratel top gainer

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: Market seems to be in a wait and watch mode. Some of the geopolitical concerns with respect to India-China border are looming over. In addition, the Supreme Court’s verdict on moratorium will be out anytime soon. All these factors have created some uncertainty among the market participants and this is clearly getting reflected in last two day’s price action. Going ahead, it would certainly be very intriguing to see how things pan out in next couple of days. Meanwhile, 11550 followed by 11650 are the levels to watch out for in the upward direction; whereas on the flip side, 11450-11400-11325 is the cluster of supports. Traders are advised to keep following stock centric approach by maintaining strict stop losses. Although the overall undertone is still strongly bullish, it’s better to stay light till the time the uncertainty disappears.