Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; IT stocks gain, Bharti Infratel top gainer

Sep 03, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing Stock: Bharti Infratel share price jumped over 4 percent, rising over 8 percent in the last two days after the company got a go-ahead from the board for Indus Tower merger. Bharti Infratel has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors discussed, in a meeting held on August 31, the scheme of arrangement with Indus Towers and related agreements, and has decided to proceed with the merger.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: Market seems to be in a wait and watch mode. Some of the geopolitical concerns with respect to India-China border are looming over. In addition, the Supreme Court’s verdict on moratorium will be out anytime soon. All these factors have created some uncertainty among the market participants and this is clearly getting reflected in last two day’s price action. Going ahead, it would certainly be very intriguing to see how things pan out in next couple of days. Meanwhile, 11550 followed by 11650 are the levels to watch out for in the upward direction; whereas on the flip side, 11450-11400-11325 is the cluster of supports. Traders are advised to keep following stock centric approach by maintaining strict stop losses. Although the overall undertone is still strongly bullish, it’s better to stay light till the time the uncertainty disappears.
Buzzing Stock: UPL share price gained over 4 percent after global research firm CLSA maintained a buy call on the stock. The global research firm has maintained a buy call on the stock with target at Rs 620 per share, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
India August Services PMI was at 41.8 versus 34.2 and India August Composite PMI was at 46 versus 37.2 (MoM), reported CNBC-TV18.
Nifty IT index up over 1 percent supported by the Wipro, TCS, Infosys, Coforge:
Samba Financial Group selects iGTB of Intellect Design Arena:
Samba Financial Group has selected iGTB’s Digital Transaction Banking (DTB) solution of Intellect Design Arena.
The bank has selected DTB to power its digital transformation initiatives to strengthen its corporate offering and help attract more customers.
The solution will help the bank become more competitive, streamline internal processes and, in turn, generate additional revenue streams.
Large and mid-sized Indian private banks poised to gain more market share: Fitch Ratings
Indian private banks, which have stronger loss-absorption buffers than the public sector banks, are likely to gain market share from their state-owned peers in the medium term, says Fitch Ratings.
Private banks' loss absorption buffers, in particular enhanced capital bases, strengthen their ability to recognise losses up-front with less disruption in their efforts to accelerate market-share gains. However, we do not expect immediate gains as the sector's credit growth is likely to remain subdued, and will only resume meaningfully once a sustained recovery from the pandemic gets underway.
Embassy REIT to join FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index:
Embassy Office Parks REIT announced that the REIT will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index with effect from September 21, 2020.
The changes were announced by FTSE Russell as part of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series September 2020 quarterly review on September 2, 2020.