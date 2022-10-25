English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    October 25, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,790 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 IST. US markets ended higher, while Asian markets are trading mixed.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

      Forex reserves fall $4.5 billion to $528.37 billion

      India’s forex reserves dropped by $4.50 billion to $528.37 billion for the week ended October 14, the RBI said on Friday.

      The overall reserves had increased by $204 million to $532 billion in the previous reporting week, which was the first weekly increase in the kitty since August this year.

      In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

      Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, saw a drop of $2.828 billion to $468.668 billion during the week to October 14, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

      China GDP grows 3.9% YoY in Q3: Official data

      China's economy grew 3.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, according to official data released Monday, beating forecasts.

      The data, published six days later than scheduled, showed higher growth than the 2.5 percent predicted by a panel of experts surveyed by AFP.

      Last Monday, China delayed the release of the third-quarter growth figures - along with a host of other economic indicators - as the country's leaders gathered to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term.

      Beijing's National Bureau of Statistics announced that the release of the economic data would be "postponed" without specifying a reason or timeline for the figures to be released.

      China had been expected to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, with its economy hobbled by Covid-19 restrictions and a real estate crisis.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:29 AM IST

      Reliance to spin off financial services wing, list it on bourses

      Reliance Industries plans to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) and rechristen it Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) to be listed on the stock exchanges.

      "The Board of Directors of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), at its meeting held today, approved a Scheme of Arrangement amongst RIL, Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) and their respective shareholders and creditors (Scheme) in terms of which, RIL will demerge its financial services undertaking into RSIL, to be renamed Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL). JFSL would be listed on the Indian stock exchanges," RIL's statement read.

      RSIL is currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL and is an RBI-registered non-Deposit-taking Systemically Important (ND-SI) Non-Banking Financial Company.

      According to the company, RIL's investment in Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited (RIIHL), a division of its financial services undertaking, will be transferred to JFSL.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      Dollar eases amid bets on less hawkish Fed; sterling firm

      The safe-haven U.S. dollar eased against peers on Tuesday amid signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are already putting the brakes on the world's biggest economy, while risk sentiment improved with Rishi Sunak about to become Britain's prime minister.

      Sterling edged toward this month's highs, while the euro threatened to hit $0.99 for the first time since Oct. 6 ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting.

      The yen held firm on the stronger side of 149 per dollar following two consecutive days of suspected Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention straddling the weekend.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
    • October 25, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST

      Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities:

      Indian Indices ended in the positive in the Muhurat trading session in-line with most such sessions in the past. Indices rose, led by Bank stocks, after a volatile year, aided by positive cues from European and US markets and despite the sell-off in the Hongkong and China markets. Investors hope that, the positive sentiment could get carried into new Samvat year despite some macro and global headwinds.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

      ICICI Bank Q2 Result

      ICICI Bank, the country's second largest private sector lender, on October 22 registered a massive 37 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit and a 26.5 percent rise in net interest income, with a significant fall in bad loan provisions.

      The standalone profit jumped to Rs 7,557.84 crore for the quarter, rising from Rs 5,511 crore in the same period last year, the bank said in its BSE filing.

      The bank further said its net interest income during the quarter increased to Rs 14,787 crore, compared to Rs 11,690 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, with net interest margin expanding around 30 bps on sequential as well as on-year basis.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

      Fed to hike by 75 bps again, should pause when inflation halves: Reuters poll

      The US Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on November 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level.

      Its most aggressive tightening cycle in decades has brought with it ever bigger recession risks. The survey also showed a median 65 percent probability of one within a year, up from 45 percent.

    • October 25, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST
    • October 25, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

      RIL Q2 Earnings:

      Oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries on October 21 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13,656 crore for the quarter ended September as against Rs 13,680 crore in the year-ago quarter.

      Revenues at the petrochemical major surged 33.7 percent to Rs 2.32 lakh crore, led by strong performance of the oil-to-chemical, telecom and retail operations in the quarter. Read More

    • October 25, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 46 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,798 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

    • October 25, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

      Asian markets trade mixed

    Video of the day

