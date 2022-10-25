Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

October 25, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Forex reserves fall $4.5 billion to $528.37 billion

India’s forex reserves dropped by $4.50 billion to $528.37 billion for the week ended October 14, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had increased by $204 million to $532 billion in the previous reporting week, which was the first weekly increase in the kitty since August this year.

In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, saw a drop of $2.828 billion to $468.668 billion during the week to October 14, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.