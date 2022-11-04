Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; Britannia, Titan, HPCL, HDFC in focus

November 04, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

A mixed trend could be in the offing in early trades Friday, tracking gyration in the SGX Nifty after the US markets overnight continued its fall following the Fed's indication that rates may stay at elevated levels to keep inflation under control.

Intra-day, local markets are likely to witness a choppy session, the trend that is visible in other markets globally. However, benchmark Nifty will aim to preserve the bullish momentum as keeping optimism alive is the fact that the FIIs are making a comeback to Indian markets.

Well, FIIs in the last 4-trading sessions have bought shares worth Rs 8902 crores. Also, the Volatility index has been hovering well below the 20 levels at 15.96, an indication that markets could be less volatile in the coming sessions.