Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower in the pre-opening; Britannia, Titan, HPCL, HDFC in focus

Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 28 paise higher at 82.60 per dollar on against previous close of 82.88.
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,696.56
|-139.85
|-0.23%
|Nifty 50
|18,053.40
|0.70
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|41,314.85
|16.50
|+0.04%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|SBI
|584.90
|11.05
|+1.93%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tech Mahindra
|1,052.85
|-29.15
|-2.69%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|No Best Sector details available.
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|No Worst Sector details available.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 281.26 points or 0.46% at 60555.15, and the Nifty was down 54.80 points or 0.30% at 17997.90.
Bond Yield Updates
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
A mixed trend could be in the offing in early trades Friday, tracking gyration in the SGX Nifty after the US markets overnight continued its fall following the Fed's indication that rates may stay at elevated levels to keep inflation under control.
Intra-day, local markets are likely to witness a choppy session, the trend that is visible in other markets globally. However, benchmark Nifty will aim to preserve the bullish momentum as keeping optimism alive is the fact that the FIIs are making a comeback to Indian markets.
Well, FIIs in the last 4-trading sessions have bought shares worth Rs 8902 crores. Also, the Volatility index has been hovering well below the 20 levels at 15.96, an indication that markets could be less volatile in the coming sessions.
HPCL Q2 Result
State-owned oil retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) on November 3 reported a standalone net loss of Rs 2,172 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, against loss of Rs 10,197 crore recorded in the June quarter.
The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,923 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
During the quarter, the company’s revenue declined 5.3 percent sequentially to Rs 1.08 lakh crore from Rs 1.14 lakh crore in the June quarter. However, revenue jumped 30 percent year-on-year.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
Markets are taking a breather after the recent surge and it’s healthy for the overall trend. However, the recent uptick in volatility on the global front especially in the US may trigger erratic swings in between.
We expect the Nifty to find support within the 17800-17920 zone. Participants shouldn’t worry much about short-term fluctuation and maintain their focus on utilising the intermediate consolidation phase to gradually accumulate fundamentally sound stocks.
Britannia Industries Q2 Preview
FMCG major Britannia Industries will report its Q2FY23 numbers later today and analysts expect its consolidated net profit to grow 17 percent on-year on the back of a 14.6 percent rise in revenue over the last year.
According to an average of estimates by five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, the Good Day biscuit maker’s revenue is pegged at Rs 4,135 crore and net profit at Rs 451 crore, while EBITDA margins might come in at 14.1 percent, declining 142 basis points over the same period last year. Read More
Oil prices drop as demand fears dominate
Oil prices slid in early trade on Friday, extending losses from the previous session on fears U.S. interest rates will go higher than previously expected and fresh concerns that COVID outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China.
Brent crude futures dropped by 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $94.45 a barrel at 0025 GMT after falling 1.5% in the previous session. The contract was on track to fall more than 1% for the week.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.90 a barrel, deepening a 2% loss from the previous session, but on course to end flat for the week.
Gold heads for weekly loss on hawkish Fed stance
Gold prices were little changed on Friday, but the metal was headed for a second straight weekly drop as a stronger dollar and U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish policy stance clouded outlook for the non-yielding bullion.
Spot gold rose 0.1% at $1,631.33 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, but it was down 0.6% for the week so far.
Hindustan Oil Exploration resumes gas sales from its B-80 field
Hindustan Oil Exploration has resumed gas sales from its B-80 field with D2 well, located in western offshore after completing the under-buoy hose repair and reconnection of hose to Floating Storage Offloading (FSO) vessel.
Gas sales from this field had to be suspended since mid-July 22 as the under-buoy hose was found to be damaged. Previous attempt made to repair was not successful due to unfavourable weather conditions.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 152, up Rs 1.15, or 0.76 percent.
Indian Energy Exchange Business Update for October 2022
The Indian Energy Exchange achieved 7972 MU volume in October 2022, including Green Power trade of 403 MU, and 3.58 lac RECs (equivalent to 358 MU).
The total volume on the Exchange in October’22 was lower by 13% on YoY basis due to high volume base of last year, and lower by 2% on MoM basis due to reduced REC trading.