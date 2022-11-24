Market LIVE Updates: Indices open firm on positive global cues; Keystone Realtors, Glenmark, Biocon in focus

November 24, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on November 24 with Nifty above 18,300 on the back of positive global cues.

The Sensex was up 130.59 points or 0.21% at 61641.17, and the Nifty was up 40.60 points or 0.22% at 18307.90. About 1391 shares have advanced, 517 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

Tata Consumer Products, UPL, HDFC Life, M&M and BPCL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance and Bharti Airtel.