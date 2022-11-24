Market LIVE Updates: Indices open firm on positive global cues; Keystone Realtors, Glenmark, Biocon in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Consumer Products, UPL, HDFC Life, M&M and BPCL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance and Bharti Airtel.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on November 24 with Nifty above 18,300 on the back of positive global cues.
The Sensex was up 130.59 points or 0.21% at 61641.17, and the Nifty was up 40.60 points or 0.22% at 18307.90. About 1391 shares have advanced, 517 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.
November 24, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
Asian shares higher on signs of US Fed slowdown, China stimulus
Asian shares tracked Wall Street higher on Thursday, buoyed by signals the U.S. Federal Reserve may slow the pace of interest rate hikes and news of fresh economic stimulus from China, with the dollar failing to recoup losses.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% in early trade, boosted by a 0.6% gain in South Korean shares, a 0.5% increase in China's bluechips and a 0.9% jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index
Japan's Nikkei surged 1.3%.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures rose 0.3%, after modest gains in U.S. stocks on Wednesday.
November 24, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 789.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 413.75 crore on November 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
November 24, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager and Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note today as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. All the US and European markets closed in green yesterday after the FED meeting minutes indicated that interest rate hike may slow down. Asian markets are also trading in green after expectations of smaller rate hikes from FED.
We believe that IT stocks can be a good buy for both small and medium term gains led by good corporate earnings and expectations of slowing pace of interest rate hike by FED. Investors can also accumulate auto shares as good demand and RM prices cooling off may lead to rise in these stocks.
Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in stocks such as Inox Green Energy (Elara India, Nomura Singapore, Yes Bank sell 2% shares), Voltam Transformers (Nippon India Mutual Fund picks nearly 3% stake in), Keystone Realtors (shares to list on November 24.)
On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 18200 and 18400 respectively. For Bank, Nifty immediate support and resistance are 42000 and 43250 respectively.
November 24, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Prashanth Tapse, research analyst, Mehta equities:
Markets could be in for a firm opening on Thursday, after the US Fed minutes indicated slower pace of rate increase that bolstered investors' sentiment worldwide.
If the bullish mood continues till the end, local traders will have to wind up their positions as today being the last day of the current month's derivatives expiry. Also, fall in crude oil prices and the US Dollar index are the two positive catalysts that would further aid sentiment.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 25.18 points or 0.04% at 61535.76, and the Nifty was up 80 points or 0.44% at 18347.30.
November 24, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 15 paise higher at 81.70 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 81.85.
November 24, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
November 24, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil.
A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
Brent crude futures had slid 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $84.98 a barrel by 0102 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.59 a barrel.
Both benchmark contracts plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news that the planned price cap could be above the current market level.
November 24, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST
Dollar slips as risk sentiment improves after Fed minutes
The US dollar was broadly weaker on Thursday as investors, encouraged the prospect of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, placed bets on riskier assets.
The eagerly awaited readout of the Nov. 1-2 Fed meeting showed officials were largely satisfied they could now move in smaller steps.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.066% at 105.830, after sliding 1% overnight.