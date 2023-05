May 02, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

AdaniGreen Energy gains 5% on bumper earnings

Adani Green Energy shares jumped 5 percent on May 2 as the company posted a four-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 507 crore in the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 121 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022, a stock exchange filing stated.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 2,988 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,587 crore in the same period a year ago.The consolidated net profit of the company also increased to Rs 973 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 489 crore in the previous financial year.Total income of the company rose to Rs 8,633 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 5,548 crore the year ago. (Tap to read more)