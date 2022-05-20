English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 20, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 16,100, Sensex gains 1,100 pts; Prudent Corporate lists at 4% premium

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with metal index up 3 percent, and oil & gas, PSU bank and pharma indices up 2 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex53,917.151,124.92 +2.13%
      Nifty 5016,161.45352.05 +2.23%
      Nifty Bank34,064.15748.50 +2.25%
      Nifty 50 16,161.45 352.05 (2.23%)
      Fri, May 20, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs4,126.90197.45 +5.02%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Loser details available.
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5665.50189.25 +3.46%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT28625.30273.15 +0.96%


    • May 20, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The excessive volatility in the market is broadly due to two reasons. One, the market has discounted severe monetary tightening by the Fed which is likely to take the Fed funds rate to around 3% in 2023. Two, the market has not fully discounted the probability of the US economy slipping into recession in 2023. Till there is clarity on the second issue, the 'risk-off, risk-on mode' in the market is likely to continue in the near-term. It may take a few weeks for the markets to stabilize.

      It is important to appreciate the fact that the dominant feature of this market is bearish in the short-term. Nasdaq is 30% down from the peak and S&P 500 is 19% down from the peak. These are reflections of weakness in the market.

      In India, FIIs are likely to continue selling since India is the only emerging market where they are sitting on good profits and the market provides the liquidity to sell.

    • May 20, 2022 / 10:22 AM IST

      Sharekhan View on Dr Reddy's Laboratories

      "Strong growth prospects across business, opportunities from vaccines exports, sturdy product pipeline, and expected growth in the portfolio in the US would likely enable the firm to tide over pricing pressures in the US and provide ample growth visibility.

      "Also, an expected gradual recovery in the PSAI segment bodes well. The stock is trading at a P/E multiple of 18.5/16.3x its FY23/FY24 earnings per share.

      "While near-term cost pressures could affect the performance, long-term growth levers are intact. We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 5,550."

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 20, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

      Delhivery slides below IPO price in grey market

      Shares of logistics and supply chain startup Delhivery have slid below the IPO price in the grey market ahead of listing on May 24.

      The stock was already seeing muted volumes in the grey market after the IPO saw a dull response from retail and high net worth investors. The stock hit peak premium of Rs 7-8 on May 1. The premium fell to Rs 3-4 on Wednesday. On Thursday, it turned minus Rs 3-6, a dealer said.

      The tepid response in the grey market was also due to continued losses reported by the firm with weak cash flows. Its IPO price band was set at Rs 462-487 a share.

      The company made a loss of Rs 891.14 crore for the nine months ended December 2021 and in FY21 it posted a Rs 416 crore loss. Revenue in the nine months ended December was Rs 4,911 crore; FY21 revenue was Rs 3,838 crore.

      The IPO got lukewarm response from retail and high net worth investors with their categories subscribed just 0.57 and 0.3 percent respectively. The institutional buyers booked 2.66 percent of their quota.

    • May 20, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices extended the early gains with Nifty above 16100.

      The Sensex was up 1,140.57 points or 2.16% at 53932.80, and the Nifty was up 349.90 points or 2.21% at 16159.30. About 2355 shares have advanced, 461 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices extended the early gains with Nifty above 16100. The Sensex was up 1,140.57 points or 2.16% at 53932.80, and the Nifty was up 349.90 points or 2.21% at 16159.30. About 2355 shares have advanced, 461 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.
    • May 20, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      SEBI issues adjudication order against subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare

      SEBI has now issued an adjudication order in respect of Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre Limited (EHIRCL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare

      The matter is relating to the alleged diversion of funds from the company by its erstwhile promoters.

      A penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on EHIRCL for violations of certain provisions of the SEBI Act, 1992 and the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003.

      SEBI issues adjudication order against subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare SEBI has now issued an adjudication order in respect of Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre Limited (EHIRCL) – a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare The matter is relating to the alleged diversion of funds from the company by its erstwhile promoters. A penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on EHIRCL for violations of certain provisions of the SEBI Act, 1992 and the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 20, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Prudent Corporate Advisory Services debuts at 4% premium

      Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd (Prudent), an independent retail wealth management services group in India, made its debut on the bourses at a premium on May 20, the listing day.

      The stock opened at Rs 660, at a premium of 4.7 percent to its issue price of Rs 630 on the BSE, while the listing price on the NSE was Rs 650.

    • May 20, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval:

      Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Zytiga Tablets, 500 mg, of Janssen Biotech Inc. 

      Glenmark Pharma receives USFDA approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Abiraterone Acetate Tablets USP, 500 mg, the generic version of Zytiga Tablets, 500 mg, of Janssen Biotech Inc. 
    • May 20, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      BSE Oil & Gas index added 2 percent supported by the Petronet LNG, BPCL, Adani Total Gas

      BSE Oil & Gas index added 2 percent supported by the Petronet LNG, BPCL, Adani Total Gas
    • May 20, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index rose 3 percent led by the Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Vedanta

      Nifty Metal index rose 3 percent led by the Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel, Vedanta
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 20, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      Prudent Corporate Advisory Services to list today

      Prudent Corporate Advisory Services is going to list on the exchanges today.

      The public offer opened between May 10-12 with a price band of Rs 595-630 a share.

      The public issue of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services has received bids for 73.29 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 60.18 lakh equity shares, subscribing 1.22 times on May 12, the final day of bidding.

      Retail investors have bought 1.29 times of the allotted quota and employees bid for shares 1.23 times the reserved portion.

      The part set aside for non-institutional investors has been booked 99 percent, while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) portion was booked 1.26 times.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.