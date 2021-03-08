Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high with Nifty above 15K led by the PSU bank, metal stocks

March 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

Arihant Capital view on Easy Trip Planners IPO:

At the upper price band of Rs 187, issue has been offered at a PE of 59 (x) to its FY20 EPS of Rs 3.19. This is the only profitable company as comparison to it’s other unlisted peers during FY18-FY20. In terms of net profit margin considering the fact that the sector has been worst hit due to the pandemic and has not recovered to a great extent yet, the prospects for the near term may be challenging.

The vaccination drive in India is a positive development. On a niche business model with its presence in internet domain, sharp recovery in travel & tourism going forward and massive expansion, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE" rating on the issue.