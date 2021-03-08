English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
March 08, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high with Nifty above 15K led by the PSU bank, metal stocks

Nifty PSU Bank indices rose 3 percent. GAIL, ONGC, UPL, Axis Bank and IOC among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 08, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: 

    Indian rupee opened 16 paise lower at 73.18 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 73.02, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On March 5 the rupee ended lower at 73.02 per dollar against Thursday's close of 72.83.

  • March 08, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Vaishali Pharma awarded two tenders:

    Vaishali Pharma has explored new territories and is awarded with Two Tenders for supply of Surgical and Pharma Products to Vanuatu Islands and supply of Surgical Products to Samoa Islands.

  • March 08, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    The rupee remained above 73 levels as the Dollar index moved towards 92 levels. We expect further upsides to be seen in the USDINR pair. It is likely to move towards 73.80 levels in coming days.
     
    The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.31 in the last session. The open interest increased marginally by 3.7% for the March series.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Arihant Capital view on Easy Trip Planners IPO:

    At the upper price band of Rs 187, issue has been offered at a PE of 59 (x) to its FY20 EPS of Rs 3.19. This is the only profitable company as comparison to it’s other unlisted peers during FY18-FY20. In terms of net profit margin considering the fact that the sector has been worst hit due to the pandemic and has not recovered to a great extent yet, the prospects for the near term may be challenging. 

    The vaccination drive in India is a positive development. On a niche business model with its presence in internet domain, sharp recovery in travel & tourism going forward and massive expansion, we assign a “SUBSCRIBE" rating on the issue. 

  • March 08, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • March 08, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on March 8 with Nifty above 15,000 supported by the positive global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 282.54 points or 0.56% at 50,687.86, and the Nifty was up 77.90 points or 0.52% at 15,016.00. About 1201 shares have advanced, 251 shares declined, and 99 shares are unchanged.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • March 08, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open gap up on the back of mixed global cues in spite of continued concern around both a spike in US inflation and a sustained rise in interest rates. US markets ended higher amid some decline in bond yields and upbeat macroeconomic data.

  • March 08, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on the back positive global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 405.27 points or 0.80% at 50,810.59, and the Nifty was up 129.40 points or 0.87% at 15,067.50.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.