    March 14, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid weak global cues; HDFC Bank, Paytm, Jubilant Food in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were BPCL, Tata Motors, IOC, Hero MotoCorp and ONGC.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex55,725.30175.00 +0.32%
      Nifty 5016,666.6036.15 +0.22%
      Nifty Bank34,836.80290.55 +0.84%
      Nifty 50 16,666.60 36.15 (0.22%)
      Mon, Mar 14, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Bank1,427.6030.80 +2.21%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Motors412.60-5.55 -1.33%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank34819.50273.25 +0.79%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto9915.30-64.40 -0.65%


    • March 14, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: After a flat start, the Indian indices gained the momentum on March 14 amid weak global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 285.10 points or 0.51% at 55835.40, and the Nifty was up 68 points or 0.41% at 16698.50. About 1594 shares have advanced, 513 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.

    • March 14, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Benchmark indices is expected to open on a slightly negative note as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty. The markets showed directional bias for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as it closed with meagre gains. 

      Investor sentiments were boosted on the back of BJP’s win in UP which is considered a gateway to Lok Sabha elections. As, the new week starts investor sentiments will again shift towards the ongoing tussle between Ukraine and Russia. 

      Investors will also be eyeing the rising crude oil prices and its impact on domestic prices and economy as a whole. It will be interesting to watch when the government will hike the domestic fuel prices. 

      On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,700 followed by 16,800 and on the downside 16,500 and 16,350 will act as strong support. They key resistance level for Bank Nifty is 34,900 followed by 35,200 and on the downside 34,100 and 33,700 will act as strong support.

    • March 14, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

      FPI selling continues for 6th straight month

      Continuing their selling spree for the sixth straight month, overseas investors have pulled out a net Rs 45,608 crore from the Indian markets in March so far. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) fear that India would be impacted more by commodity price hikes, particularly in crude oil, since India is a major importer, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

      Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) fear that India would be impacted more by commodity price hikes, particularly in crude oil, since India is a major importer, said Vijayakumar.

      As per depositories data, FPIs pulled out Rs 41,168 crore from equities, Rs 4,431 crore from the debt segment and Rs 9 crore from hybrid instruments, taking the total net outflow between March 2-11 to Rs 45,608 crore. This is the sixth consecutive month of FPI outflows from the Indian markets.

    • March 14, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.

      The Sensex was up 99.42 points or 0.18% at 55649.72, and the Nifty was down 4.90 points or 0.03% at 16625.60.

    • March 14, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

      ICICI Direct
       
      Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note on the back of weak global cues. Investor’s focus shifted to central bank meetings scheduled this week while updates on the Russia-Ukraine war also remained on investor’s radar.

      US markets ended lower on the back of losses in technology stocks amid uncertainty over Russian-Ukrainian conflict, it added.

    • March 14, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue selling in India. They net sold shares worth Rs 2,263.90 crore on March 11, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,686.85 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • March 14, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

      Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & National Director – Research, Knight Frank India:

      The recovery in Jan’22 industrial production is uneven and is partly supported by the base effect. The momentum in manufacturing sector is positive for the economy. However, the persisting contraction in the capital goods production, which is a barometer of investment demand, is indicating a weakness in private investments. 

      Furthermore, consumption demand in the economy continues to remain weak as indicated by the continual contraction in consumer durables. This will be a concern for the RBI amidst inflation worries.

    • March 14, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

      Petrol, diesel prices on March 14

      Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on March 14 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, a notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers showed.

      But, there is a price reshuffle in cities like Lucknow, Gurugram and Jaipur, News18 reported.

    • March 14, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

      Yen slides to five-year lows:

      The yen slid to a new five-year low on Monday, ahead of a bumper week of central bank meetings around the world which will almost certainly reaffirm the Bank of Japan's position as one of the last dovish central banks standing.

      Also weighing on the yen and fellow safe haven the Swiss franc, were hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks, after the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State said Russia is showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.

