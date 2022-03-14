Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher amid weak global cues; HDFC Bank, Paytm, Jubilant Food in focus

March 14, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark indices is expected to open on a slightly negative note as suggested by early trends on SGX Nifty. The markets showed directional bias for the fourth consecutive day on Friday as it closed with meagre gains.

Investor sentiments were boosted on the back of BJP’s win in UP which is considered a gateway to Lok Sabha elections. As, the new week starts investor sentiments will again shift towards the ongoing tussle between Ukraine and Russia.

Investors will also be eyeing the rising crude oil prices and its impact on domestic prices and economy as a whole. It will be interesting to watch when the government will hike the domestic fuel prices.

On the technical front, the key resistance level for Nifty50 is 16,700 followed by 16,800 and on the downside 16,500 and 16,350 will act as strong support. They key resistance level for Bank Nifty is 34,900 followed by 35,200 and on the downside 34,100 and 33,700 will act as strong support.