March 14, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Superintendent (Preventive) official of the GST Department conducted search at the company’s plant located at Padra, situated at Block No: 204-205, Opp. Hanuman Temple, Nr. Mahuvad, Dabhasa, Padra, Vadodara, Gujarat-391440 dated 13th March 2023 in context of inspection of books of Account of the company

Exxaro Tiles was quoting at Rs 110.70, down Rs 3.55, or 3.11 percent on the BSE