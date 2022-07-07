Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 16,000; IT, metal gain; Titan top gainer

July 07, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:

The technical structure provided encouragement for the bulls on the D-Street as Nifty showed an authoritative closure in the unfilled gap after three weeks of struggle.

With yesterday’s robust close, 15700 has once again become a sacrosanct support. Before this 15900 followed by 15800 are likely to provide cushion on the weekly expiry day. In case of any dip towards the mentioned supports, one can certainly look to add bullish bets.

We are now knocking on the doors of 16000 and if the global market supports, we are finally likely to traverse through this sturdy wall. This will certainly bolster the overall sentiments and in the process, 16125 – 16200 levels can be tested in the forthcoming session itself.

This development will open up the new gamut for the bulls, which augurs well considering recent cheerless action. Since we are not completely out of the woods yet, global development remains a caveat for the above mentioned view.

There have been contributions across the board, wherein the significant benefactors that boosted the bullish sentiments were from the FMCG and Auto space. Looking at the recent development, the undertone is likely to remain upbeat, and traders are advised to identify apt themes in order to find better trading opportunities.