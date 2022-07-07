Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 16,000; IT, metal gain; Titan top gainer

Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 16000 led by the auto, IT, metal and oil & gas stocks.
The Sensex was up 237.74 points or 0.44% at 53988.71, and the Nifty was up 80.30 points or 0.50% at 16070.10. About 2018 shares have advanced, 677 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.
July 07, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
Gold prices Updates:
Gold prices edged up on Thursday from nine-month lows touched in the previous session, after a break in the dollar's rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary.
Spot gold firmed 0.3% to $1,744.19 per ounce by 0303 GMT, as the dollar dipped slightly from the 20-year highs reached on Wednesday, lending support to greenback-priced bullion.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One:
The technical structure provided encouragement for the bulls on the D-Street as Nifty showed an authoritative closure in the unfilled gap after three weeks of struggle.
With yesterday’s robust close, 15700 has once again become a sacrosanct support. Before this 15900 followed by 15800 are likely to provide cushion on the weekly expiry day. In case of any dip towards the mentioned supports, one can certainly look to add bullish bets.
We are now knocking on the doors of 16000 and if the global market supports, we are finally likely to traverse through this sturdy wall. This will certainly bolster the overall sentiments and in the process, 16125 – 16200 levels can be tested in the forthcoming session itself.
This development will open up the new gamut for the bulls, which augurs well considering recent cheerless action. Since we are not completely out of the woods yet, global development remains a caveat for the above mentioned view.
There have been contributions across the board, wherein the significant benefactors that boosted the bullish sentiments were from the FMCG and Auto space. Looking at the recent development, the undertone is likely to remain upbeat, and traders are advised to identify apt themes in order to find better trading opportunities.
RattanIndia Enterprise is pleased to announce that Throttle Aerospace Systems Private Limited (TAS) has been shortlisted for the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for Drones and Drone components by Govt. of India.
July 07, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
BSE Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the Minda Industries, Tube Investments of India, M&M, Tata Motors:
July 07, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
Nifty Information Technology index added 1 percent led by the Coforge, Mindtree, Wipro
ADVERTISEMENT
July 07, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
JSW Steel Q1 Update:
JSW Steel was quoting at Rs 561.15, up Rs 6.00, or 1.08 percent.
July 07, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The sharp correction in crude, commodities like metals, and the declining trend in edible oil indicate that inflation will come under control soon. Taking cues from these indicators the bulls have again turned buyers and the near-term structure of the market has turned clearly bullish now.
The crash in commodities and RBI's latest initiatives to increase foreign currency inflows have the potential to arrest further depreciation in rupee. This means FIIs are unlikely to sell more. This is positive for markets.
Leading indicators like demand for housing, autos particularly passenger and commercial vehicles, certain discretionary items like jewellery etc. reflect robust economic recovery in India.