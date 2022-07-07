Sensex surges 400 points, Nifty breaches 16,000 mark: Factors behind today's market rally

Stock Market Today:

After several days of volatility, the market stayed in the green for the second day in a row with the Nifty50 shooting past the psychological 16,000 mark.

Not just the benchmarks, even the broader markets participated in the run with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising more than 1.3 percent each on strong breadth.

About three shares advanced for every share declining on the NSE.

At close, the BSE Sensex rallied 427 points to 54,178, and the Nifty50 jumped more than 140 points to 16,133.

Let's take a look at the key factors behind the bull run in the market on Thursday:

Fall in Oil Prices

Oil prices corrected sharply for yet another session, supporting the bulls to take charge at Dalal Street. Oil is the major factor for India as the country import 80-85 percent of its oil requirements. It is one of reasons for the RBI to take the inflation forecast to 6.7 percent for FY23, from 5.7 percent earlier.

The international benchmark Brent crude futures traded at $100.77 a barrel at the time of writing this article, flat compared to previous session, while WTI crude futures already traded under $100 a barrel.

Brent crude corrected nearly 19 percent in last one months.

Positive Global Cues

Global markets traded strong on Thursday, reacting to the Fed minutes released on Wednesday. South Korea's Kospi was the leading gainer among them, up 1.8 percent, followed by Japan's Nikkei that gained 1.5 percent. China's Shanghai Composite, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose third of a percent each.

Even European markets extended gains for yet another session, with the Britain's FTSE and France's CAC rising more than one percent, while Germany's DAX gained 1.5 percent at the time of writing this article.

Fed Minutes

Federal Reserve officials maintained their focus indicating another rate hike of 50-75 bps seems to be appropriate to control inflation. This is largely already priced in by the markets globally, experts said.

Federal Reserve officials recognised that a “more restrictive stance” in policy could be suitable if inflation doesn’t ease, even if it slows the economy, the meeting minutes said.

Fed officials also said a hike of 50 or 75 basis points would be likely at the July meeting.

The European Central Bank will be publishing the minutes of its last meeting on Thursday. (CNBC reported).

Measures by RBI To Improve Foreign Inflow

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced several measures to improve foreign flows into the country and to support the rupee that has depreciated significantly in last few weeks.

The central bank has exempted incremental Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR (B), and Non-Resident (External) deposits of banks for computation of Net Demand and Time Liabilities to maintain Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR). That means banks don't have to maintain CRR and SLR on incremental deposits they get in their FCNR (B) and NRE accounts.

An FCNR account is meant for those who wish to hold the deposit in a foreign currency. Presently, FCNR(B) deposits can be placed in six currencies via the US dollar, Pound sterling, Japanese Yen, Euro, Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar.

Further, the RBI has also decided to temporarily permit banks to raise fresh FCNR(B) and NRE deposits without reference to current regulations on interest rates with effect from July 7. This relaxation is available up to October 31.

Further, foreign portfolio investors’ (FPIs) can now invest in government and corporate bonds with residual maturity of less than one year. This exemption is valid until October 31. At present, FPIs’ short-term investments in government and corporate debt under the medium-term framework is capped at 30 percent of their total investments in each. (Click Here To Read More RBI Measures)

Sectors in Strong Mood

All sectors participated in the run with the Nifty Bank (up 1.7 percent), Realty (up 2.6 percent), Consumer Durables (up 2.6 percent) and Metal (up 3.8 percent) being the biggest gainers.

Auto and Financial Services have gained more than 1 percent, while IT and Pharma indices were up around half a percent each.

India VIX

Finally the volatility cooled down below 20 mark, which is making the bulls more comfortable at Dalal Street. If it sustains below this crucial mark, then there could be more stability in the market, experts said.

India VIX, which measures the expected market volatility, fell by 5.25 percent to 19.20 levels.

