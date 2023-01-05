English
    January 05, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat, Nifty below 18,100; Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries most active

    Market Live Updates: Among sectors, some buying action seen in FMCG and pharma stocks

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat, Nifty below 18,100; Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries most active
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:37 AM IST

        Morgan Stanley on Adani Ports: There is downside risk to company's guidance of 350-360 MMT for FY23

      • 09:33 AM IST

        Marico gains as the FMCG firm expects modest growth in Q3 operating profit

      • 09:29 AM IST

        Bajaj Finance down 4% as Q3 AUM growth disappoints

      • 09:24 AM IST

        FADA December Data: Total vehicle retail sales down 5.4% YoY

      • 09:18 AM IST

        Indices open flat, Nifty below 18,100

      • 09:05 AM IST

        Indices trade firm in pre-opening session; Bajaj Finance, Marico in focus

      • 09:02 AM IST

        Rupee opens at 82.77/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 82.80/$

      • 08:41 AM IST

        Godrej Properties sells over 1 million square feet of area in a new launch at its project Godrej Garden City in Ahmedabad

      • 08:19 AM IST

        Poonawalla Finance Q3 Update: Total disbursements at Rs 3,980 crore, up 116% YoY

      • 08:17 AM IST

        US manufacturing sector contracts, prices decline in December-ISM

      • 08:15 AM IST

        North America Class 8 Truck orders down 50% from the September high of 56,500 units

      • 08:12 AM IST

        FIIs sold shares worth Rs 2,620.89 crore on Jan 4

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Asian markets climb after FOMC minutes

      • 07:57 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for Indian indices

      • 07:55 AM IST

        Oil edges higher after two-day slump on sour demand outlook

      Sensex60,617.12-40.33 -0.07%
      Nifty 5018,049.406.45 +0.04%
      Nifty Bank42,823.55-135.25 -0.31%
      Nifty 50 18,049.40 6.45 (0.04%)
      Thu, Jan 05, 2023
      Britannia4,358.30123.30 +2.91%
      Bajaj Finance6,119.60-451.40 -6.87%
      Nifty FMCG44381.90658.30 +1.51%
      Nifty Bank42818.30-140.50 -0.33%


    • January 05, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

      Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is down 73.95 points or 0.12% at 60583.50, and the Nifty shed 5.30 points or 0.03% at 18037.70.

      Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is down 73.95 points or 0.12% at 60583.50, and the Nifty shed 5.30 points or 0.03% at 18037.70.
    • January 05, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

      Morgan Stanley on Adani Ports

      -Overweight call, target at Rs 1,030/sh
      -Cargo growth is down 13% QoQ for company in Q3
      -As per company, container volume growth was 8% in December
      -There is downside risk to company's guidance of 350-360 MMT for FY23
      -Company to reach lower end of guidance
      -Implied ask rate for Q4 is cargo growth of 24% YoY, which appears challenging

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

      Marico gains as the FMCG firm expects modest growth in Q3 operating profit

      FMCG firm Marico Ltd on January 4 stated that during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, its consolidated revenue grew in low single-digit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to a muted recovery in rural demand amid elevated inflation.

      The company, which is expected to declare its third-quarter financial results this month, also added that in view of lower revenue growth, it expects modest growth in operating profit. "As we witnessed some semblance of stability in key input prices and consumer pricing across key franchises, gross and operating margins are expected to improve both on a sequential and year-on-year basis," Marico added.

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

      Bajaj Finance down 4% as Q3 AUM growth disappoints

      Despite reporting highest ever quarterly increase in increase in customer franchise, Bajaj Finance on January 5 declined 4% as the Street was disappointed by its AUM growth. Bajaj Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) rose 27 percent from last year to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore. During the quarter, the company's AUM increased by Rs 12,500 crore, by 5.7%.

      Broking firm CLSA has a 'Sell' call on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 6000 per share. “Q3 AUM growth was nearly 200 basis points lower than our estimate of 7.5% QoQ. Q3 is usually a strong quarter due to festivals, so either there was some impact at end of Q2 or the company lost some market share,” the foreign brokerage firm noted.

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

      FADA December Data: Total vehicle retail sales down 5.4% YoY

      -Total vehicle retail sales down 5.4% at 16.22 lakh units vs 17.14 lakh units YoY
      -Total 2-wheeler sales down 11.2% at 11.33 lakh units vs 12.75 lakh units YoY
      -Total 3-wheeler sales up 41.5% at 63,655 units vs 44,983 units YoY
      -Total Passenger Vehicle sales up 8.15% at 2.8 lakh units vs 2.58 lakh units YoY
      -Total Commercial Vehicle sales up 10.7% at 66,945 units vs 60,491 units YoY

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      Check out the gainers and losers in opening trade

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Market Open

      Sensex is up 44.66 points or 0.07% at 60702.11. Nifty is up 17 points or 0.09% at 18060.00. About 1459 shares have advanced, 537 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Markets in pre-opening session

      At 09:03 am, Sensex is up 178.77 points or 0.29 percent at 60,836.22. Nifty is up 83.80 points or 0.46 percent at 18,126.

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Rupee Check | Rupee opens at 82.77/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 82.80/$

    • January 05, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking

      After volatile trading following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their pace of interest rate hikes, the S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak.

      According to market trends, the broader Indian index should rise 40 points at market opening, which would be a respectable start.

      On January 4, domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 773.6 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 2620.9 crore, according to preliminary data made available on the NSE. Due to FII selling, the market obviously declined yesterday and was unable to overcome its barrier.

      Today, we anticipate a sideways and volatile market in a range before the first weekly expiry of Jan 2023.

