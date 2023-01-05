Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat, Nifty below 18,100; Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries most active

January 05, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking



After volatile trading following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, which showed officials laser-focused on controlling inflation even as they agreed to slow their pace of interest rate hikes, the S&P 500 finished higher on Wednesday but below its session peak.

According to market trends, the broader Indian index should rise 40 points at market opening, which would be a respectable start.

On January 4, domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 773.6 crore, while foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 2620.9 crore, according to preliminary data made available on the NSE. Due to FII selling, the market obviously declined yesterday and was unable to overcome its barrier.

Today, we anticipate a sideways and volatile market in a range before the first weekly expiry of Jan 2023.