Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

January 04, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

Bharat Biotech obtains Central Licensing Authority's permission to manufacture and sell COVAXIN

The Central Licensing authority has issued permission to Bharat Biotech to manufacture pharmaceutical formulation of a new drug-- COVAXIN for sale or distribution on January 3.

The firm will have to submit safety data with due analysis every 15 days for 2 months and monthly thereafter.

It will also have to submit a risk management plan and provide a protocol for rolling out for restricted use of the vaccine in an emergency situation.