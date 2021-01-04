MARKET NEWS

January 04, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading around 14,096 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • January 04, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    TVS Motor December auto sales:

    TVS Motor Company sales grew by 17.5% registering 2,72,084 units in December 2020 as against 2,31,571 units in the month of December 2019.

    Total two-wheelers sales grew by 20% recording 2,58,239 units in December 2020 as against 2,15,619 units in December 2019.       

  • January 04, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil prices edged lower on Monday, the first day of 2021 trading, ahead of a meeting of OPEC and allied producers to discuss output levels for February with fears for first-half demand seeping into the market as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.

  • January 04, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST

    Bharat Biotech obtains Central Licensing Authority's permission to manufacture and sell COVAXIN

    The Central Licensing authority has issued permission to Bharat Biotech to manufacture pharmaceutical formulation of a new drug-- COVAXIN for sale or distribution on January 3.

    The firm will have to submit safety data with due analysis every 15 days for 2 months and monthly thereafter.

    It will also have to submit a risk management plan and provide a protocol for rolling out for restricted use of the vaccine in an emergency situation.

  • January 04, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Asian Indices trade mixed:
  • January 04, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 80 points or 0.57 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 14,096 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • January 04, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

