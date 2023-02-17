Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,000; Nestle, Hero MotoCorp top losers

February 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

NLC India gets power allocation order from Ministry of Power

NLC India has received power allocation order from the Ministry of Power for its projects in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. NLC through its Joint Venture Company Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) is in the process of setting up of 1,980 MW coal based thermal power project at Ghatampur, Uttar Pradesh; for which the entire power has been tied up with UP and Assam after allocation order issued by Ministry of Power.

Further NLC has also planned to setup another coal based pit head thermal power project of 2,400 MW at Talabira, Odisha; for which also the entire power has been tied up with Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Pondicherry, Kerala, and Odisha.

NLC India was quoting at Rs 78.15, up Rs 0.10, or 0.13 percent.