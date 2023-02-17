Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,000; Nestle, Hero MotoCorp top losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying is seen in the metal, power and capital goods sectors, while selling is seen in the bank, IT, pharma and realty names.
NLC India gets power allocation order from Ministry of Power
NLC India has received power allocation order from the Ministry of Power for its projects in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. NLC through its Joint Venture Company Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) is in the process of setting up of 1,980 MW coal based thermal power project at Ghatampur, Uttar Pradesh; for which the entire power has been tied up with UP and Assam after allocation order issued by Ministry of Power.
Further NLC has also planned to setup another coal based pit head thermal power project of 2,400 MW at Talabira, Odisha; for which also the entire power has been tied up with Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Pondicherry, Kerala, and Odisha.
NLC India was quoting at Rs 78.15, up Rs 0.10, or 0.13 percent.
Welspun Specialty enters into MoU with Mishra Dhatu Nigam
Welspun Specialty Solutions has entered into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mishra Dhatu Nigam on February 15, 2023, for pursuing a collaborative business model in the area of development, manufacturing & marketing of stainless steel & super alloys tubes, titanium alloy tubes and joint solicitation of business based on both companies’ complementary manufacturing facilities.
The MoU shall be valid for twelve months.
Lupin receives EIR from USFDA for its Injectable Facility in Nagpur
Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur, India.
The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from October 17, 2022 to October 29, 2022.
Lupin was quoting at Rs 681.40, down Rs 0.95, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.
Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Heavy weights from IT (TCS and Infy) and Banking (HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank) along with Oil Major Reliance drove Nifty up this week. Top 10 stocks in Nifty50 in terms of weightage, have moved up an average ~1% this week till Thursday with last two days contributing more to the positivity.
54% of Nifty50 stocks are trading below the wall of worry posed by 50DMA, but the index has closed just above this key MA, retaining the positive bias.
Historically, major index moves are often triggered by a handful of stocks, whose positivity ultimately spurs other stocks to aim higher. VIX under 13 is also suggestive towards traders getting comfortable with levels above 18k, even though volatility skew hints at an increase in bearish bets. Kotak’s potential entry into the FTSE is also looked forward to.
Prabhudas Lilladher View on Nestle India
Nestle remains positive on long-term growth opportunity with focus on innovations, rural and semi-urban areas (RURBAN) penetration, sharp initiative led efficiency and optimum use of emerging trade channels.
Prabhudas Lilladher believes Rs 50 billion capex over next three years is testimony to the growth potential, even though it expects Nestle to cut dividend payout to fund growth plans.
4QCY22 results were slightly ahead of estimates, led by better than expected margins, superior margin mix and strong growth across large metros & smaller towns and across channels particularly MT, out-of-home (OOH) & E-commerce.
Long term growth drivers remain intact, led by 1) sustained expansion in rural reach (~ 20 percent of sales) 2) capacity increase in Maggi and confectionary 3) huge scope of growth in segments like coffee, ready-to-drink (RTD) & Chocolates and 4) channels of future like E-commerce (6.5 percent of revenues).
Broking firm estimate 11.2 percent PAT CAGR over CY21-24 and expect moderate returns in near term given pending capex and rich valuations of 59x CY24 EPS.
It has maintained accumulate with target price of Rs 21,021 (Rs 20,201 earlier).
BSE Information Technology index down 1 percent dragged by Cerebra Integrated Technologies , L&T Technology, Persistent Systems
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Cerebra Int
|10.20
|-4.94
|16.44k
|L&T Technology
|3,675.00
|-2.27
|2.58k
|Persistent
|4,851.65
|-1.79
|2.09k
|Intellect Desig
|462.65
|-1.73
|4.55k
|MphasiS
|2,224.10
|-1.7
|1.59k
|Datamatics Glob
|312.45
|-1.61
|3.68k
|LTIMindtree
|4,868.00
|-1.6
|2.69k
|COFORGE LTD.
|4,167.75
|-1.43
|1.58k
|Tech Mahindra
|1,115.75
|-1.31
|52.52k
|Wipro
|404.75
|-1.27
|40.67k
Shares of Nestle India fell 4 percent in the early trade on February 17, a day after company announced its December quarter earnings.
On Thursday, the Maggi and Kitkat maker Nestle India has reported a 62 percent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 628 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter.
Net profit stood at Rs 386 crore in the same period last year, after an impact of Rs 236.5 crore exceptional loss.
Glenmark Pharma receives 2nd ANDA tentative approval for Saxagliptin Tablets
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has received a 2nd tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Onglyza Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, of AstraZeneca AB.
Glenmark’s first tentative approval letter for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg was received on June 12, 2017.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
There is a clear pattern to the trends from the mother market, US. Whenever positive news like declining inflation comes, equity markets rise on hopes of a Fed pause and a possible rate cut by end 2023. Conversely, whenever data indicates a robust U.S. economy, tight labour market and very slow disinflation, equity markets fall expecting the Fed to remain hawkish. This see-saw game is likely to continue till clarity emerges on where the economy is headed. Nifty is likely to remain in the range 17800- 18200. As of now, there are no triggers to break this range in both directions. FIIs have sold in the cash market yesterday (excluding the Rs 2300 crore Indigo deal) for Rs 730 crores indicating that they will continue to sell at higher levels. The only sensible strategy in this volatility is to buy high quality names across sectors during declines.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on negative on February 17 with Nifty below 18,000.
The Sensex was down 321.96 points or 0.53% at 60,997.55, and the Nifty was down 85.80 points or 0.48% at 17,950. About 814 shares have advanced, 1071 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.
Tata Steel, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel and Hindalco Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Cipla.
Bond Yields Update:
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Market is likely to witness a turbulent ride in Friday trades as investors will prefer to stay on the sidelines after the US 2-year yield jumped to 4.662%, while the 10-year yield was last pegged at 3.879%.
The sharp slump in the overnight US markets and subsequent fall in other Asian indices is also likely to keep traders on the backfoot.
However, the return of the FIIs into the domestic equity markets has been a major positive and they have been buyers for past 5-trading sessions to the tune of Rs 6,088 crores. Technically, the line in the sand is at Nifty’s support at the 17,877 mark.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 168.06 points or 0.27% at 61151.45, and the Nifty was down 45.80 points or 0.25% at 17990.00.
Pricol Large Trade | 4.3% equity changes hands in multiple block deals, reported CNBC-TV18.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened lower at 82.78 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.71.
India's FY23 CAD now seen under $100 billion on services boost, import slump
India's current account deficit is now seen falling below $100 billion for 2022-23 after two powerful factors moved in tandem in January. Last month, India's goods exports contracted again, this time by 6.6 percent on a year-on-year basis to $32.9 billion, while imports also fell.
Merchandise imports in January were down 3.6 percent at $50.7 billion. This resulted in a trade deficit of $17.8 billion — sharply lower than the $22.1 billion in the last month of 2022, but marginally higher than the January 2022 figure of $17.3 billion.
Fed officials say more rate hikes key to reducing inflation
Two Federal Reserve officials said on Thursday the US central bank likely should have lifted interest rates more than it did early this month, and warned that additional hikes in borrowing costs are essential to lower inflation back to desired levels.
The Fed "has come an appreciable way in bringing policy from a very accommodative stance to a restrictive one, but I believe we have more work to do," Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in a virtual speech to a Global Interdependence Center conference. "The incoming data have not changed my view that we will need to bring the fed funds rate above 5% and hold it there for some time" in a bid to get inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,570.62 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 1,577.27 crore on February 16, NSE’s provisional data showed.
Ashwin Patil, Senior Research at LKP Securities.
The rally in Bharat Dynamics is of course an obvious positive for the sector and the company. One thing is important from the sector point of view that though the GOI hasn't given out goodies for the sector during the recent budget, such shows surely gives a platform for defense companies to show their mettle and strike alliances and win businesses.
So it's surely a positive for the sector and the company. Many more to come and so the stock has reacted.
Godrej Properties acquires Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow in Chembur, Mumbai
Godrej Properties has acquired Raj Kapoor’s Bungalow in Chembur to develop a premium residential project.
The site is located at Deonar Farm Road, Chembur, Mumbai, adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and is considered to be one of the most premium residential neighbourhoods of Chembur. The land was purchased from the Kapoor family, legal heirs of Raj Kapoor – Legendary Indian actor, film director, and producer, company said.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
Stock Market News: In the previous session, the BSE Sensex settled 44 points higher at 61,320, while the Nifty50 gained 20 points to close at 18,036rends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India.
Stocksunder F&O ban on NSE
The National Stock Exchange has retained BHEL, Punjab National Bank, Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for February 17. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
Future Lifestyle's MD & director Vishnuprasad M resigns
Mr. Vishnuprasad M has tendered his resignation as managing director and as a director of the company with effect from the closure of working hours of 16 February 2023.
Consequent to the said resignation, Mr. Vishnuprasad M has ceased to be the managing director and director of the company and he also ceased to be 'key managerial personnel' and member of committee of directors of the company with effect from the closure of working hours of 16 February 2023, company said
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers
Greaves Cotton launches electric scooter Ampere Primus at Rs 1.09 lakh
Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton, marked its foray into the high speed electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of Ampere Primus at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom price).
Greaves’ latest, all-new scooter offers optimum safety with LFP battery pack, improved performance with PMS motor, belt drive, and smart connected cluster for seamless navigation, companmy said in its release.
Oil prices fall:
Oil prices slid on Friday and were on track for weekly losses as strong U.S. economic data heightened concern that the Federal Reserve will continue tight monetary policy to tackle inflation, which could hit fuel demand even as crude stockpiles grow.
Brent crude futures dropped 49 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.65 per barrel by 0105 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 46 cents, also a 0.6% loss, to $78.03. Both benchmarks were headed for a weekly decline of about 2%.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Domestic equities took a pause after two consecutive days of gains to end on a flattish note. Nifty witnessed selling pressure throughout the day and lost almost 100 points from day’s high to close with marginal gains of 20 points. It however managed to stay above 18k mark to end the day at 18035.
Global cues were positive after US retail sales data rose by 3% - highest in nearly two years. Sectorially it was mixed bag with buying seen in IT, Realty and Metal stocks. Q3FY23 corporate earnings season has ended with overall numbers in-line with expectations.
Now the market would look for global macro data as well as other domestic factors as key drivers. Consistent order inflows are driving stocks in capital goods and defence space while rebound is seen in IT sector stocks.
Dollar climbs
The dollar rode U.S. Treasury yields higher on Friday and was eyeing a third straight week of gains, as a bout of resilient economic data out of the United States raised market expectations that more interest rate hikes were in the offing.
Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while other data revealed that monthly producer prices increased by the most in seven months in January.
The latest data releases gave the U.S. dollar a leg up, knocking sterling to a fresh six-week low of $1.1957 on Friday, while the euro fell 0.15% to $1.0657.
Fitch Rates REC Limited's Proposed USD Notes 'BBB-':
Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based REC Limited's (BBB-/Stable) proposed senior unsecured notes a rating of 'BBB-'. The proposed notes will be issued from REC's existing USD7 billion global medium-term note programme.
The net proceeds will be used for financing, in whole or in part, eligible green projects, in accordance with the company's green finance framework and the approvals granted by the Reserve of Bank India from time to time and in accordance with ECB guidelines.
Asia Pacific markets trade lower on Friday
Federal Reserve President James Bullard has said that he backs a 50 basis point interest rate hike at the central bank’s previous meeting and that he would not rule out a rate increase of that magnitude at the March meeting.
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the open interest percentage, as many as 55 stocks were on the short-covering list. These included City Union Bank, Lupin, MCX India, Torrent Power, and Bajaj Finserv.
Wall Street ends down sharply as data fuels rate-hike worries
Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday after unexpectedly strong inflation data and a drop in weekly jobless claims added to fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates to tame high prices.
Selling on Wall Street accelerated late in the session. The S&P 500 declined 1.38% to end at 4,090.51 points.
The Nasdaq declined 1.78% to 11,855.83 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.26% to 33,696.39 points.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 85 points or 0.47 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,983 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian markets ended higher for the third session in a row on February 16 with marginal gains, with the Sensex rising 44.42 points or 0.07% at 61319.51, and the Nifty 20 points or 0.11% at 18,035.80.
Amid supportive global cues, the market started on a positive note and remained in the green for the most part of the session, however, last-hour selling in the blue-chip stocks erased most of the day's gains.
ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Divis Labs and Nestle India were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were BPCL, Bajaj Finance, HUL, HDFC Life and M&M.
Among sectors, the Nifty information technology index rose over a percent and the pharma index 0.5 percent. Selling was seen in the auto and banking names.
The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap and smallcap indices adding nearly a percent each.