 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,000; Nestle, Hero MotoCorp top losers

Rakesh Patil
Feb 17, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying is seen in the metal, power and capital goods sectors, while selling is seen in the bank, IT, pharma and realty names.

February 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

NLC India gets power allocation order from Ministry of Power

NLC India has received power allocation order from the Ministry of Power for its projects in Uttar Pradesh and Odisha. NLC through its Joint Venture Company Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL) is in the process of setting up of 1,980 MW coal based thermal power project at Ghatampur, Uttar Pradesh; for which the entire power has been tied up with UP and Assam after allocation order issued by Ministry of Power.

Further NLC has also planned to setup another coal based pit head thermal power project of 2,400 MW at Talabira, Odisha; for which also the entire power has been tied up with Tamil Nadu, Union Territory of Pondicherry, Kerala, and Odisha.

NLC India was quoting at Rs 78.15, up Rs 0.10, or 0.13 percent.

February 17, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Welspun Specialty enters into MoU with Mishra Dhatu Nigam

Welspun Specialty Solutions has entered into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mishra Dhatu Nigam on February 15, 2023, for pursuing a collaborative business model in the area of development, manufacturing & marketing of stainless steel & super alloys tubes, titanium alloy tubes and joint solicitation of business based on both companies’ complementary manufacturing facilities.

The MoU shall be valid for twelve months.

February 17, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Lupin receives EIR from USFDA for its Injectable Facility in Nagpur

Lupin has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its new injectable facility located in Nagpur, India.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from October 17, 2022 to October 29, 2022.

Lupin was quoting at Rs 681.40, down Rs 0.95, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

February 17, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

Heavy weights from IT (TCS and Infy) and Banking (HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank) along with Oil Major Reliance drove Nifty up this week. Top 10 stocks in Nifty50 in terms of weightage, have moved up an average ~1% this week till Thursday with last two days contributing more to the positivity.

54% of Nifty50 stocks are trading below the wall of worry posed by 50DMA, but the index has closed just above this key MA, retaining the positive bias.

Historically, major index moves are often triggered by a handful of stocks, whose positivity ultimately spurs other stocks to aim higher. VIX under 13 is also suggestive towards traders getting comfortable with levels above 18k, even though volatility skew hints at an increase in bearish bets. Kotak’s potential entry into the FTSE is also looked forward to.

February 17, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher View on Nestle India

Nestle remains positive on long-term growth opportunity with focus on innovations, rural and semi-urban areas (RURBAN) penetration, sharp initiative led efficiency and optimum use of emerging trade channels.

Prabhudas Lilladher believes Rs 50 billion capex over next three years is testimony to the growth potential, even though it expects Nestle to cut dividend payout to fund growth plans.

4QCY22 results were slightly ahead of estimates, led by better than expected margins, superior margin mix and strong growth across large metros & smaller towns and across channels particularly MT, out-of-home (OOH) & E-commerce.

Long term growth drivers remain intact, led by 1) sustained expansion in rural reach (~ 20 percent of sales) 2) capacity increase in Maggi and confectionary 3) huge scope of growth in segments like coffee, ready-to-drink (RTD) & Chocolates and 4) channels of future like E-commerce (6.5 percent of revenues).

Broking firm estimate 11.2 percent PAT CAGR over CY21-24 and expect moderate returns in near term given pending capex and rich valuations of 59x CY24 EPS.

It has maintained accumulate with target price of Rs 21,021 (Rs 20,201 earlier).

February 17, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

BSE Information Technology index down 1 percent dragged by Cerebra Integrated Technologies , L&T Technology, Persistent Systems

Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Cerebra Int10.20-4.9416.44k
L&T Technology3,675.00-2.272.58k
Persistent4,851.65-1.792.09k
Intellect Desig462.65-1.734.55k
MphasiS2,224.10-1.71.59k
Datamatics Glob312.45-1.613.68k
LTIMindtree4,868.00-1.62.69k
COFORGE LTD.4,167.75-1.431.58k
Tech Mahindra1,115.75-1.3152.52k
Wipro404.75-1.2740.67k
February 17, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Buzzing

Shares of Nestle India fell 4 percent in the early trade on February 17, a day after company announced its December quarter earnings.

On Thursday, the Maggi and Kitkat maker Nestle India has reported a 62 percent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 628 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter.

Net profit stood at Rs 386 crore in the same period last year, after an impact of Rs 236.5 crore exceptional loss.

February 17, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Glenmark Pharma receives 2nd ANDA tentative approval for Saxagliptin Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has received a 2nd tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, the generic version of Onglyza Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, of AstraZeneca AB.

Glenmark’s first tentative approval letter for Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg was received on June 12, 2017.

February 17, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

There is a clear pattern to the trends from the mother market, US. Whenever positive news like declining inflation comes, equity markets rise on hopes of a Fed pause and a possible rate cut by end 2023. Conversely, whenever data indicates a robust U.S. economy, tight labour market and very slow disinflation, equity markets fall expecting the Fed to remain hawkish. This see-saw game is likely to continue till clarity emerges on where the economy is headed. Nifty is likely to remain in the range 17800- 18200. As of now, there are no triggers to break this range in both directions. FIIs have sold in the cash market yesterday (excluding the Rs 2300 crore Indigo deal) for Rs 730 crores indicating that they will continue to sell at higher levels. The only sensible strategy in this volatility is to buy high quality names across sectors during declines.

February 17, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade: