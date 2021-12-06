MARKET NEWS

English
December 06, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 17,246 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. US markets ended weak, Asian markets are trading mixed.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex57,696.46-764.83 -1.31%
    Nifty 5017,196.70-204.95 -1.18%
    Nifty Bank36,197.15-311.10 -0.85%
    Nifty 50 17,196.70 -204.95 (-1.18%)
    Fri, Dec 03, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    UPL712.7514.55 +2.08%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp206.10-8.40 -3.92%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Midcap 10030293.30-3.20 -0.01%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG37498.10-394.50 -1.04%


  • December 06, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Oil gains more than $1/bbl after Saudi price hike

    Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect U.S.-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse.

    Brent crude futures for February gained $1.69, or 2.4%, to $71.57 a barrel by 0033 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for January were at $67.92 a barrel, up $1.66, or 2.5%.

    On Sunday, Saudi Arabia raised January official selling prices for all crude grades sold to Asia and the United States by up to 80 cents from the previous month.

  • December 06, 2021 / 07:42 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates.

    A mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of a more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve and the consumer price report due on Friday was likely to make the case for an early tapering.

    Omicron remained a concern as the variant spread to about one-third of U.S. states, though there were reports from South Africa that cases there had mild symptoms.

    Early trade was sluggish as MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched down 0.2%.

    Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.7%, even as the government considered raising its economic growth forecast to account for a record $490 billion stimulus package.

  • December 06, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 11 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,246 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • December 06, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Market on Friday:

    Benchmark indices broke their two-day winning streak, with the Sensex closing below the 58,000 mark and Nifty below 17,200.

    After a flat to positive start, the market gave up the gains and remained volatile in the first half. Indices then closed near the day's low amid selling in heavyweights, FMCG, and financials in the second half.

    Sensex closed 764.83 points or 1.31 percent lower at 57,696.46, and the Nifty was down 205 points or 1.18 percent at 17,196.70.

    The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with the BSE midcap index ending flat and the smallcap index up 0.3 percent.

    Power Grid Corporation, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the major Nifty losers. The gainers included UPL, BPCL, ONGC, IOC and L&T.

    All sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty FMCG index falling 1 percent, while auto, bank, IT and pharma indices were down 0.5 percent each.

  • December 06, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • December 06, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

