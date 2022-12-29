English
    December 29, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend losses, Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 18,000

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red.

      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:14 AM IST

        Nifty may consolidate around the present levels with a downward bias: V K Vijayakumar

      • 10:06 AM IST

        Indices extend losses, Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 18,000

      • 10:04 AM IST

        KFin Technologies makes flat D-Street debut at Rs 369

      • 09:55 AM IST

        JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) via CIRP

      • 09:46 AM IST

        Nifty Realty index sheds 0.5 percent dragged by Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate

      • 09:42 AM IST

        Dish TV AGM today for shareholders approval of FY21, FY22 results

      • 09:35 AM IST

        BSE Auto index slips 0.5 percent dragged by Balkrishna Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, Tube Investments of India

      • 09:30 AM IST

        Kanoria Chemicals to commence production of phenolic resin plant

      • 09:29 AM IST

        Ashoka Buildcon shares gain 3% on bagging Rs 754.6 crore project

      • 09:26 AM IST

        Shriram Finance slipped further; board to consider fundraising

      • 09:22 AM IST

        Tata Power in focus after subsidiary gets order to set up 255MW hybrid power project in Karnataka

      • 09:08 AM IST

        Asian shares skid as COVID surge in China unsettles investors

      • 09:06 AM IST

        Markets are likely to see a bearish opening: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:55 AM IST

        Mamaearth parent files IPO papers

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Oil prices ease, China COVID spike hurts demand outlook

      • 08:22 AM IST

        DoT dials telcos on call drops, service quality issues

      • 08:18 AM IST

        Indian Railways denies reports of data breach, says IRCTC carrying out further investigation

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Godrej Properties enters Golf Course Road Extension in Gurugram, Haryana

      • 08:13 AM IST

        KFin Technologies to debut today; experts anticipate listing at a discount

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Dollar steadies as optimism over China reopening turns to caution

      • 08:00 AM IST

        Asian Markets trade lower with Hang Seng, Nikkei, Kospi, Taiwan Weighted down 1 percent each

      • 07:55 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for the Indian indices

      • 07:49 AM IST

        US stocks drop on recession fears, Nasdaq closes at new bear market low

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,534.35-375.93 -0.62%
      Nifty 5018,004.85-117.65 -0.65%
      Nifty Bank42,536.60-291.10 -0.68%
      Nifty 50 18,004.85 -117.65 (-0.65%)
      Thu, Dec 29, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Steel110.900.90 +0.82%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      TATA Cons. Prod767.40-12.75 -1.63%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12603.30-20.90 -0.17%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4178.50-45.65 -1.08%


    • December 29, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

      There is weakness in global markets on renewed Covid fears on top of the concerns surrounding the US economy tipping into recession. These concerns are likely to keep the markets subdued and, therefore, the Nifty may consolidate around the present levels with a downward bias. 

      The next trigger for the markets will come from the Q3 results starting from January 12th. Financials, capital goods and construction-related segments are likely to post good Q3 numbers and, therefore, investors may closely watch these segments.

    • December 29, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices extended the early losses and trading at day's low with Nifty around 18000.

      The Sensex was down 363.04 points or 0.60% at 60547.24, and the Nifty was down 108.50 points or 0.60% at 18014. About 1278 shares have advanced, 1646 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.

    • December 29, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      KFin Technologies makes flat D-Street debut at Rs 369

      Financial services platform KFin Technologies failed to make investors' happy on its debut as shares opened at par with its the issue price on December 29.

      The listing largely met analysts' expectations, given the lower-than-expected IPO subscription numbers, a complete offer-for-sale issue, and the recent spate of correction in the equity market.

      The stock opened at Rs 367 as against an issue price of Rs 366 on the NSE, and the opening price on the BSE was Rs 369, higher by 0.82 percent.

    • December 29, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

      Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities
       
      COMEX Gold continues to consolidate near USD 1800/oz amid lack of triggers and year end thin volumes. On Wednesday gold closed the session lower by 0.40% as the US dollar recovered and 10-year treasury yields continued to move higher for the fourth consecutive session. 

      However, the US 2-year treasury yields slipped in the previous session amid recessionary fears in the US along with uncertainty over the global economic outlook. 

      The US dollar recovered as initial optimism over China reopening faded. 

      On the investment demand front SPDR gold said its holding remained unchanged at 918.51 tonnes as on December 28. On the price front we maintain that the range bound move will continue until the range of USD 1778-1830/oz breaks on a closing basis.

    • December 29, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

      JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) via CIRP

      JSW Energy has completed acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) via corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) after the NCLT approval to its resolution plan. Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) is implementing a 700 MW (2 x 350 MW) thermal power plant at Jharsuguda, in Odisha.

      JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 285.85, up Rs 2.25, or 0.79 percent on the BSE.

    • December 29, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      Nifty Realty index shed 0.5 percent dragged by Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate

    • December 29, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      Dish TV AGM today for shareholders approval of FY21, FY22 results

      Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV will convene its 34th annual general meeting on December 29 at 12:30 pm for shareholders' consideration and approval of its audited financial results for FY21 and FY22.

      The results were not adopted by the shareholders with requisite majority in its previous AGM, held on September 26. Read More

    • December 29, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      BSE Auto index slipped 0.5 percent dragged by Balkrishna Industries, Samvardhana Motherson International, Tube Investments of India

    • December 29, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      Kanoria Chemicals to commence production of phenolic resin plant

      Kanoria Chemicals & Industries will commence commercial production of the phenolic resin plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat, on January 1, 2023. The production capacity is 6,500 MTPA.

    • December 29, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

      Ashoka Buildcon bags Rs 754.6 crore project

      Ashoka Buildcon has received three projects worth Rs 754.57 crore from Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company.

