Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend losses, Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 18,000

|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,534.35
|-375.93
|-0.62%
|Nifty 50
|18,004.85
|-117.65
|-0.65%
|Nifty Bank
|42,536.60
|-291.10
|-0.68%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tata Steel
|110.90
|0.90
|+0.82%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TATA Cons. Prod
|767.40
|-12.75
|-1.63%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12603.30
|-20.90
|-0.17%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4178.50
|-45.65
|-1.08%
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
There is weakness in global markets on renewed Covid fears on top of the concerns surrounding the US economy tipping into recession. These concerns are likely to keep the markets subdued and, therefore, the Nifty may consolidate around the present levels with a downward bias.
The next trigger for the markets will come from the Q3 results starting from January 12th. Financials, capital goods and construction-related segments are likely to post good Q3 numbers and, therefore, investors may closely watch these segments.
Benchmark indices extended the early losses and trading at day's low with Nifty around 18000.
The Sensex was down 363.04 points or 0.60% at 60547.24, and the Nifty was down 108.50 points or 0.60% at 18014. About 1278 shares have advanced, 1646 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.
Financial services platform KFin Technologies failed to make investors' happy on its debut as shares opened at par with its the issue price on December 29.
The listing largely met analysts' expectations, given the lower-than-expected IPO subscription numbers, a complete offer-for-sale issue, and the recent spate of correction in the equity market.
The stock opened at Rs 367 as against an issue price of Rs 366 on the NSE, and the opening price on the BSE was Rs 369, higher by 0.82 percent.
Ravindra V. Rao, CMT, EPAT VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities
COMEX Gold continues to consolidate near USD 1800/oz amid lack of triggers and year end thin volumes. On Wednesday gold closed the session lower by 0.40% as the US dollar recovered and 10-year treasury yields continued to move higher for the fourth consecutive session.
However, the US 2-year treasury yields slipped in the previous session amid recessionary fears in the US along with uncertainty over the global economic outlook.
The US dollar recovered as initial optimism over China reopening faded.
On the investment demand front SPDR gold said its holding remained unchanged at 918.51 tonnes as on December 28. On the price front we maintain that the range bound move will continue until the range of USD 1778-1830/oz breaks on a closing basis.
JSW Energy completes acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) via CIRP
JSW Energy has completed acquisition of Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) via corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) after the NCLT approval to its resolution plan. Ind-Barath Energy (Utkal) is implementing a 700 MW (2 x 350 MW) thermal power plant at Jharsuguda, in Odisha.
JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 285.85, up Rs 2.25, or 0.79 percent on the BSE.
Direct-to-Home operator Dish TV will convene its 34th annual general meeting on December 29 at 12:30 pm for shareholders' consideration and approval of its audited financial results for FY21 and FY22.
The results were not adopted by the shareholders with requisite majority in its previous AGM, held on September 26.
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries will commence commercial production of the phenolic resin plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat, on January 1, 2023. The production capacity is 6,500 MTPA.
Ashoka Buildcon has received three projects worth Rs 754.57 crore from Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company.