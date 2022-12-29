Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend losses, Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty around 18,000

December 29, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

There is weakness in global markets on renewed Covid fears on top of the concerns surrounding the US economy tipping into recession. These concerns are likely to keep the markets subdued and, therefore, the Nifty may consolidate around the present levels with a downward bias.

The next trigger for the markets will come from the Q3 results starting from January 12th. Financials, capital goods and construction-related segments are likely to post good Q3 numbers and, therefore, investors may closely watch these segments.