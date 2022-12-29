Emkay foresees Nifty at 19,500 and Sensex at 64,500 by December 2023

Emkay Institutional Equities expects the Nifty to touch 19,500 by December 2023 and Sensex at 64,500, indicating a 7-8 percent increase from the current levels.
Barring any major change in the global macroeconomic and geopolitical set-up, the increase in Nifty50's profit after tax (PAT) in 2023 will be led by banks, believes Emkay Institutional Equities.
Banks will be followed by a PAT uptick in auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and ancillaries, oil and gas, and IT companies.
"Higher-for-longer interest rates, and a sudden rise in Brent crude oil prices are potential challenges for the market in the next 6-12 months. A capex-intensive budget by the government may spur investment; however global and domestic growth uncertainties may act as an impediment," Sanjay Chawla, Head, Institutional Research, Emkay Global Financial Services, said.
Expensive valuation is also a near-term headwind to Nifty’s performance. Current price-to-earning ratio of 19x is at a 11 percent premium to 10-year average. "Valuations are not cheap, relative to own-history, bond yields and to MSCI-EM," the brokerage said. The Nifty now trades at an 86 percent P/E premium to the MSCI-EM index against 10-year average of 45 percent.
Given the set-up, the firm is significantly overweight on banks and autos. It is moderately overweight on insurance, cement, power and utilities, telecom.
It is underweight on IT Services, non-banking financial companies, consumer staples and oil marketing companies.