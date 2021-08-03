MARKET NEWS

August 03, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs; FMCG stocks gain, Titan top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except metal, all other sectoral indices trading in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are also trading higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex53,246.09295.46 +0.56%
    Nifty 5015,956.3571.20 +0.45%
    Nifty Bank34,790.0080.00 +0.23%
    Nifty 50 15,956.35 71.20 (0.45%)
    Tue, Aug 03, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Titan Company1,840.0068.45 +3.86%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    JSW Steel732.00-14.70 -1.97%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG36549.30349.40 +0.97%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5723.50-57.80 -1.00%


  • August 03, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors 

    USDINR is being bought by RBI and therefore the stability is seen with a 10-15 paise movement. All other market participants are sellers. Market seems to be keenly awaiting for the MPC meeting starting tomorrow and the NFPR on 6th.

    Today's opening seems to be at 74.35 with a range of 74.20 to 74.50. Exporters to sell the uptics while importers may buy the dips for the near term.

  • August 03, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened flat at 74.26 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close of 74.34, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

    On August 2, rupee ended higher at 74.33 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.41.

  • August 03, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Nifty FMCG index added 1 percent led by the United Breweries, Britannia Industries, ITC, United Spirits

  • August 03, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Shree Renuka Sugars share price locked at lower circuit as losses widen

    Shree Renuka Sugars share price locked at 5 percent lower circuit on August 3 as company's net losses widen in the June quarter earnings.

    The company has posted net loss of Rs 241 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 against loss of Rs 35.3 crore in a year ago period. Revenue of the company declined to Rs 829.5 crore against Rs 1310.7 crore, YoY.

    The company board will raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via qualified institutional placement.

  • August 03, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading near the record high levels supported by the FMCG, pharma and auto stocks.

    The Sensex was up 287.45 points or 0.54% at 53,238.08, and the Nifty was up 73.80 points or 0.46% at 15,959.

  • August 03, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    Marwadi Shares and Finance view on Windlas Biotech IPO:

    Considering the FY-21 adjusted EPS of Rs 7.14 on the post-issue basis, the company is going to list at a P/E of 64.39 with a market cap of Rs 10,025 mn. There are no listed companies in India that engage in a business similar to that of the Company. Hence, it is not possible to provide an industry comparison in relation to the company.

    We assign the “Subscribe” rating to this IPO as the company is one of the leading CDMO players with an innovative portfolio of complex generic products supported by robust R&D capabilities and has quality compliant manufacturing facilities with significant entry barriers.

  • August 03, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Tata Motors hikes of passenger vehicles price

    Tata Motors share price rose nearly 1 percent on August 3 as company increases prices of its passenger vehicles.

    "..... announced that effective 3rd August, it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, on an average of 0.8%, depending on the variant and model," company said in the release

  • August 03, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, clawing back some of the previous session's deep losses, even though concerns over coronavirus curbs combined with slowing factory activity in key buyer countries to keep a lid on gains.

