MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessTechnicals

Taking Stock: Nifty scales Mt 16k, Sensex zooms 872 points; investors' wealth rises by over Rs 2 lakh crore

The average market capitalisations of BSE listed companies rose from Rs 237.74 lakh crore on August 2 to Rs 240 lakh crore on August 3

Kshitij Anand
August 03, 2021 / 04:20 PM IST

A terrific Tuesday. Yes, after a stable Monday, Indian markets created history as the Nifty50 finally managed to go past 16,000, while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 800 points to hit a fresh record high on August 3.

During the day the Nifty hit 16,146 and the Sensex 53,887. Tracking the momentum, investors’ wealth rose by more than Rs 2 lakh crore in one trading session. The average market capitalisations of BSE-listed companies rose from Rs 237.74 lakh crore on August 2 to Rs 240.07 lakh crore on August 3.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street–the Sensex rose 872 points to 53,823 and the Nifty50 closed with gains of 245 points at 16,130.

Sectorally, buying momentum was seen in telecom, FMCG, auto, banks, and IT stocks, while mild selling pressure was visible in metals.

Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks but they, too, hit fresh record highs. The BSE midcap index closed with gains of 0.19 percent and the smallcap index was up 0.23 percent.

Close

Related stories

More than 500 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week high, including Infosys, SBI, Sun Pharma, Titan Industries, and UltraTech Cements.

Stocks & Sectors

Top sectoral gainers include telecom (up 1.7 percent), FMCG (up 1.6 percent), auto (up 1.59 percent) and Bankex (up 1.56 percent).

IndexPricesChangeChange%
Sensex53,823.36872.73 +1.65%
Nifty 5016,130.75245.60 +1.55%
Nifty Bank35,207.45497.45 +1.43%
Nifty 50 16,130.75 245.60 (1.55%)
Tue, Aug 03, 2021
Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
Titan Company1,840.2068.65 +3.88%
Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
JSW Steel740.30-6.40 -0.86%
Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
Nifty FMCG36826.10626.20 +1.73%
Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
Nifty Metal5778.20-3.10 -0.05%

Top Nifty gainers included Titan Company, HDFC Ltd, and IndusInd Bank. JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto and Shree Cements were among top Nifty losers.

Long buildup was seen in stocks like UBL, Cummins India, and Dabur India. A short buildup was seen in stocks like Godrej Properties, Voltas, and Shriram Transport Finance.

Technical View

The Nifty50 closed above 16,100 for the first time. It hit a fresh high of 16,146 and is trading well above its all short and long-term moving averages, which is a positive sign.

The index finally gave a breakout above 16,000 which most traders were eyeing since June. The immediate resistance is placed at 16,150, while on the downside, support is at 15,800, experts said.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
Tags: #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty at 16000 #Nifty hits record highs #portfolio strategy #Sensex hits record highs #Taking Stock
first published: Aug 3, 2021 04:20 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.