Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade marginally higher; PSU Bank, power, metals gain

Rakesh Patil
Apr 25, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal, oil & gas, power and PSU Bank indices up 1 percent each.

April 25, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

Market at 1 PM

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher amid volatility.

The Sensex was up 78.84 points or 0.13% at 60,134.94, and the Nifty was up 28.10 points or 0.16% at 17,771.50. About 1815 shares advanced, 1362 shares declined, and 102 shares unchanged.

April 25, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Birlasoft enters into settlement & mutual release agreement with Invacare Corp

Birlasoft Solutions Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birlasoft, has entered into a Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement with its customer, Invacare Corp.

Birlasoft was quoting at Rs 267.55, up Rs 2.40, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.

April 25, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Jefferies View on IndusInd Bank

The broking house kept a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,550 per share. The Q4 profit was a tad ahead of estimates, with a 20 percentrise in operating profit and a 30 percentfall in credit costs.

Jefferies sees scope for healthy growth in net interest income (NII) due to an increase in loans and the potential for wider net interest margins (NIMs).

Additionally, Jefferies believes that the bank's slippages will taper off as stressed loans are well-provided for and see a 21 percentcompounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in profit over FY23-26, a return on equity (RoE) of 16percentin FY25, and an improved funding mix.

April 25, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

BSE 500 Stocks touched 52-week high
Company52-Week HighDay’s HighCMP
Rail Vikas96.7396.7394.80
Anupam Rasayan1131.001131.001,122.40
NCC118.15118.15117.80
ITC413.45413.45412.35
Glenmark519.80519.80518.00
Bajaj Auto4375.004375.004,342.45
Ircon Internati70.4070.4067.47
Aegis Logistics410.20410.20397.65
April 25, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

LIC raises shareholding in L&T Technology to over 5%

Life Insurance Corporation of India has acquired additional 21,367 equity shares or 0.02% stake of L&T Technology Services via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the L&T Technology increased to 5.008%, from 4.988% earlier.

L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 3,402.70, down Rs 30.90, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

April 25, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

Results on April 25:

Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Anant Raj, AU Small Finance Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Elecon Engineering, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Rallis India, Tata Steel Long Products, and VST Industries will announce its quarterly earnings on April 25.

April 25, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Large Trade | 84 lakh shares (1.33% equity) worth Rs 218.8 crore change hands at an average of Rs 260 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

April 25, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Sharekhan View on IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank reported strong earnings growth in Q4FY23 with PAT at Rs 2,041 crore (up 50 percent YoY/ 4 percent QoQ) led by a 30 percent on-year decline in provisions and 13 percent growth in operating profit.

The bank is guiding for the sustained improvement in earnings growth trajectory over the next three years.

The broking firm believes strengthening retail and granular liability franchise would be most important factor. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.3x/ 1.2x its FY2024/ 25 BV. It retains the 'buy' tag with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,400.

IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,116.30, up Rs 14.25, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

April 25, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

