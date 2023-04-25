Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade marginally higher; PSU Bank, power, metals gain

April 25, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The important question in the near-term is whether the current rally can sustain. The answer will depend largely on global cues since the market needs support from global markets, particularly from the mother market US. This week is hugely important for the US since many big tech US companies will be reporting results this week. More important, US inflation and GDP data are expected this week and that will give an indication of the Fed decision on rates next week.

So, watch out for these big numbers. If the news from US is positive, that will embolden the bulls to take this rally forward. If the reverse is true, FIIs can again turn sellers dragging the market down.

Bank Nifty continues to be strong. Results of mid-cap IT companies are better than their large-cap counterparts.