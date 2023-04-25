Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade marginally higher; PSU Bank, power, metals gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal, oil & gas, power and PSU Bank indices up 1 percent each.
Market at 1 PM
Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher amid volatility.
The Sensex was up 78.84 points or 0.13% at 60,134.94, and the Nifty was up 28.10 points or 0.16% at 17,771.50. About 1815 shares advanced, 1362 shares declined, and 102 shares unchanged.
Birlasoft enters into settlement & mutual release agreement with Invacare Corp
Birlasoft Solutions Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birlasoft, has entered into a Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement with its customer, Invacare Corp.
Birlasoft was quoting at Rs 267.55, up Rs 2.40, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.
Jefferies View on IndusInd Bank
The broking house kept a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,550 per share. The Q4 profit was a tad ahead of estimates, with a 20 percentrise in operating profit and a 30 percentfall in credit costs.
Jefferies sees scope for healthy growth in net interest income (NII) due to an increase in loans and the potential for wider net interest margins (NIMs).
Additionally, Jefferies believes that the bank's slippages will taper off as stressed loans are well-provided for and see a 21 percentcompounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in profit over FY23-26, a return on equity (RoE) of 16percentin FY25, and an improved funding mix.
|Company
|52-Week High
|Day’s High
|CMP
|Rail Vikas
|96.73
|96.73
|94.80
|Anupam Rasayan
|1131.00
|1131.00
|1,122.40
|NCC
|118.15
|118.15
|117.80
|ITC
|413.45
|413.45
|412.35
|Glenmark
|519.80
|519.80
|518.00
|Bajaj Auto
|4375.00
|4375.00
|4,342.45
|Ircon Internati
|70.40
|70.40
|67.47
|Aegis Logistics
|410.20
|410.20
|397.65
LIC raises shareholding in L&T Technology to over 5%
Life Insurance Corporation of India has acquired additional 21,367 equity shares or 0.02% stake of L&T Technology Services via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the L&T Technology increased to 5.008%, from 4.988% earlier.
L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 3,402.70, down Rs 30.90, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.
Results on April 25:
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Anant Raj, AU Small Finance Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Elecon Engineering, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Rallis India, Tata Steel Long Products, and VST Industries will announce its quarterly earnings on April 25.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Large Trade | 84 lakh shares (1.33% equity) worth Rs 218.8 crore change hands at an average of Rs 260 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
Sharekhan View on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank reported strong earnings growth in Q4FY23 with PAT at Rs 2,041 crore (up 50 percent YoY/ 4 percent QoQ) led by a 30 percent on-year decline in provisions and 13 percent growth in operating profit.
The bank is guiding for the sustained improvement in earnings growth trajectory over the next three years.
The broking firm believes strengthening retail and granular liability franchise would be most important factor. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.3x/ 1.2x its FY2024/ 25 BV. It retains the 'buy' tag with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,400.
IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,116.30, up Rs 14.25, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.
Lodha jumps on FY24 pre-sales growth outlook
Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells homes under Lodha brand, shares rose by more than 2 percent on April 25 following the company's report of a robust overall performance in the March quarter. The company's pre-sales of Rs 3,000 crore were bolstered by new launches, and collections of Rs 2,900 crore.
In the fourth quarter of FY2023, Lodha recorded revenues of Rs 3,250 crore, indicating a year-on-year decline of 5 percent, but a quarter-on-quarter increase of 84 percent. The company's EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 770 crore, marking an 11 percent decrease compared to the same period the previous year, but a 91 percent increase from the previous quarter. Lodha's PAT for the quarter was Rs 740 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 39 percent and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 84 percent. Read More
Welspun India surges 4% on share buyback proposal
Shares of Welspun India surged four percent in the morning trade on April 25 after the company said it would consider a share buyback proposal in its upcoming board meeting.
In addition to financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider at its meeting on April 27, a share buyback plan and recommendation of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company told exchanges.
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 17800.
The Sensex was up 115.12 points or 0.19 percentat 60,171.22, and the Nifty was up 39.60 points or 0.22 percentat 17,783.00. About 1,860 shares advanced, 1,258 shares declined, and 99shareswere unchanged.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|30 SMA
|Vaxtex
|3
|25.52
|2.39
|Excel Realty
|0.45
|9.76
|0.41
|TV Vision
|2.6
|7.88
|2.41
|RITES
|373
|6.52
|350.16
|Smartlink Net
|156
|4.19
|149.73
|DRC Systems
|42.1
|4.13
|40.43
|Inox Wind Energ
|1113.8
|3.97
|1071.23
|TMB
|430.3
|3.59
|415.37
|Rex Pipes
|42.1
|3.19
|40.8
|Adani Enterpris
|1865.95
|2.95
|1812.48
Tata Consultancy Services extends partnership with Marks & Spencer Plc
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its partnership with Marks and Spencer plc (M&S), to transform the latter’s core technology stack, improve resilience and pace of innovation, and drive sustainable growth.
Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,183.75, up Rs 9.60, or 0.30 percent on the BSE.
Orient Green Power arm obtains sanction from IREDA for refinancing existing loan facilities
Beta Wind Farm Private Limited (BETA), a subsidiary of Orient Green Power Company Limited (OGPL) obtained sanction from IREDA for refinancing the existing Term Loan and Working Capital Facilities amounting to Rs 721.21 crores with additional Term Loan Facilities amounting to Rs 4.90 crores at the rate of interest of 9.40 percentper annum, OGPL has extended Corporate Guarantee and provided security on the behalf of BETA for Rs 726.11 crores.
Venus Remedies gets UK MHRA marketing authorisation for Cisplatin
Venus Remedies has secured marketing authorisation from the UK for Cisplatin, a chemotherapy drug used as a first-line treatment for advanced ovarian cancer, testicular cancer and bladder carcinoma.
Elara Capital View on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank seems to have passed the consolidation phase. In addition to structural changes, the bank is poised to capture cyclical earnings tailwinds as well.
The bank has built sufficient contingency buffer in addition to coverage of +70 percent, which will rein in credit cost.
Elara Capital believe that scaling growth, improvement in liability and better return ratios would help a re-rating.
It maintains buy with a Target Price of Rs 1,545 (unchanged).
IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,120.90, up Rs 18.85, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.
L&T bags significant orders
The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has recently secured EPC orders in India and overseas. The Business has secured orders to develop distribution infrastructure in two discom circles of western Rajasthan. The Business has also bagged a power supply system order for the second phase of Chennai Metro. The scope includes the Design, Supply, Installation and Commissioning of Receiving Substations (RSS), Auxiliary Substations (ASS) and SCADA systems for the northern sections of Corridors 3 & 5. Further, In the overseas market, the PT&D Business has won an order to supply, construct, test, and commission a 132kV substation in the United Arab Emirates.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|HDFC Life
|537.50
|-1.84
|2.35m
|HDFC AMC
|1,762.15
|-1.05
|213.55k
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,882.95
|-0.75
|1.83m
|HDFC Bank
|1,675.95
|-0.72
|9.39m
|HDFC
|2,770.90
|-0.6
|2.17m
CLSA view on Macrotech Developers
-Upgrade to 'outperform' from 'underperform', target cut to Rs 1,048 per share
-Pre-sales of around Rs 3,030 crore for Q4 was in-line
-In a high pre-sale base of Rs 12,000 crore in FY23, co targets a 20 percentpre-sale CAGR in 3 years
-While our pre-sale growth estimates are Lower, it is likely to reach a significant scale
Market at 11 am
Benchmark indices werea tad higheramid volatility, with the Nifty around 17,750.
The Sensex was up 54.94 points or 0.09 percentat 60,111.04, and the Nifty was up 20.80 points or 0.12 percentat 17,764.20. About 1,874 shares advanced, 1,147 declined, and 114 were unchanged.
Zomato Large Trade | 1.5 crore shares (0.2% equity) worth Rs 88.2 crore change hands at an average of Rs 59 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
Zomato was quoting at Rs 59.20, up Rs 3.24, or 5.79 percent on the BSE.
Nestle India has posted 23.9% jumped in its Q1 net profit at Rs 736.6 crore versus Rs 594.7 crore and revenue was up 21.3% at Rs 4,830 crore against Rs 3,980.7 crore, YoY.
Mahindra Lifespace wins society redevelopment project in Mumbai
Mahindra Lifespace Developers has bagged another society redevelopment project in Mumbai. The project will offer Mahindra Lifespaces a revenue potential of around Rs 850 crore.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers was quoting at Rs 379.10, up Rs 5.35, or 1.43 percent on the BSE.
Motilal Oswal View on IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank's operating performance remains on track, led by a steady growth in net interest income and controlled provisions. Asset quality remains steady, even as slippages increased on-quarter. Overall, the outlook for credit cost remains controlled.
The management is guiding for continued momentum in loan growth with 18-23 percent improvement over FY23-26. Healthy provisioning in the MFI portfolio and contingent provisioning buffer of 0.7 percent of loans will enable a steep decline in credit cost, thus driving recovery in earnings.
Motilal Oswal estimate PAT to report a 27 percent CAGR over FY23-25, leading to a 17.6 percent RoE in FY25. It reiterates the 'buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,450.
IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,119.10, up Rs 17.05, or 1.55 percent on the BSE.
Poonawalla Fincorp’s rating upgraded to CRISIL AAA
CRISIL Ratings Ltd (CRISIL) has upgraded the rating for long-term debt instruments and bank facilities of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL) to “CRISIL AAA (triple A)/ Stable.
Poonawalla Fincorp was quoting at Rs 316.40, up Rs 1.40, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent supported by UCO Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Canara Bank
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|UCO Bank
|28.30
|3.1
|19.22m
|JK Bank
|53.00
|2.51
|3.01m
|Canara Bank
|309.90
|2.29
|4.39m
|Central Bank
|27.70
|2.21
|6.98m
|Bank of India
|81.25
|1.94
|6.17m
|Bank of Baroda
|183.65
|1.91
|9.23m
|Punjab & Sind
|33.60
|1.51
|4.85m
|Indian Bank
|318.00
|1.5
|813.76k
|Union Bank
|74.50
|1.29
|5.74m
|IOB
|24.50
|1.24
|7.84m
Anupam Rasayan signs Letter Of Intent worth Rs 380 crore with American multinational company
Anupam Rasayan has signed a Letter of Intent worth revenue of USD 46 million (Rs 380 crore) with one of the leading American multinational company to supply new age specialty chemical advance intermediate for the next 5 years. This product will be manufactured in our upcoming multipurpose manufacturing facilities.
Citi View On Zomato
-Buy rating, target at Rs 76 per share
-Both Zomato & Swiggy have introduced monetisation in dining out segment
-Nevertheless its positive for medium-term platform monetisation
BSE Realty index gained nearly 1 percent supported by Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Mahindra Lifespace
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Indiabulls Real
|66.46
|4.61
|1.79m
|Sobha
|465.50
|2.05
|8.48k
|Mahindra Life
|378.70
|1.32
|22.97k
|DLF
|415.80
|1.14
|26.63k
|Oberoi Realty
|887.95
|1.09
|5.06k
|Macrotech Dev
|913.50
|0.79
|5.22k
|Godrej Prop
|1,290.25
|0.56
|2.31k
|Phoenix Mills
|1,362.55
|0.23
|640
|Brigade Ent
|489.15
|0.2
|199
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading flat.
The Sensex was down 33.83 points or 0.06 percentat 60,022.27, and the Nifty was down 9.90 points or 0.06percentat 17,733.50. About 1,808 shares advanced, 1,029 declined, and 106 were unchanged.
Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities
Gold price rebounded with spot gold at Comex was trading higher by 0.31% at $1996 per ounce in the morning trade. Gold prices extended overnight recovery but still trade within range as traders await for fresh cues from US macro data that may help to guide the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path. Uptick in yellow metal supported by softer US dollar and bond yields. The US dollar fell to a more than one-week low against major currencies on Monday in thin trading day.
We expect gold prices should trade within broader range and Comex spot gold likely to retest upper band of range at USD 2005 per ounce. On macro front, traders’ focus will be on US CB consumer confidence and Building permits data release late on today.
Comex spot gold having supports at USD 1980/1965 per ounce and resistance at USD 2005/2017 per ounce. MCX Gold June future having support at Rs 59600 per 10 gram and resistance at Rs 60700 per 10 grams.
Fitch rates State Bank of India's proposed senior bonds 'BBB-(EXP)'
Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating to State Bank of India's (SBI, BBB-/Stable) proposed senior unsecured notes, which will constitute its direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and will at all times rank pari passu among themselves and with all of SBI's other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. The notes will be issued by SBI's London branch.
State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 561.05, up Rs 6.50, or 1.17 percent on the BSE.
Hot Stocks | At least 10% return likely from Aditya Birla Fashion, Bank of Baroda, Gujarat Fluorochem
Bank of Baroda is trading within the big symmetrical triangle, which adjoins major swing highs and lows since December 2022. The stock is on the verge of breaking out from the symmetrical triangle.
BSE Power index up 0.7 percent led by Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, JSW Energy
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Green Ene
|907.80
|2.41
|70.24k
|Adani Trans
|988.20
|2.37
|15.27k
|JSW Energy
|264.50
|2.08
|13.36k
|Adani Power
|203.55
|1.09
|120.23k
|Siemens
|3,290.85
|0.7
|320
|NHPC
|42.64
|0.59
|133.92k
|Power Grid Corp
|233.20
|0.58
|41.54k
|NTPC
|171.50
|0.41
|20.35k
|Tata Power
|196.60
|0.41
|32.40k
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The important question in the near-term is whether the current rally can sustain. The answer will depend largely on global cues since the market needs support from global markets, particularly from the mother market US. This week is hugely important for the US since many big tech US companies will be reporting results this week. More important, US inflation and GDP data are expected this week and that will give an indication of the Fed decision on rates next week.
So, watch out for these big numbers. If the news from US is positive, that will embolden the bulls to take this rally forward. If the reverse is true, FIIs can again turn sellers dragging the market down.
Bank Nifty continues to be strong. Results of mid-cap IT companies are better than their large-cap counterparts.
Ipca Labs to acquire 33.38% stake in Unichem Labs for Rs 1,034.1 crore
Ipca Laboratories is going to acquire 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories, from one of its promoter shareholder at a price of Rs 440 per equity share, amounting to Rs 1,034.06 crore.
This proposed acquisition is subject to approval of the Competition Commission of India.
The company has also received board approval for making an open offer to the public shareholders of Uncihem Laboratories to acquire upto 26% stake at same price, amounting to Rs 805.44 crore.
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Today Vol 5D Avg Vol
|Vol Chg(%)
|NELCO
|606.00
10.39%
|788.56k
56,210.20
|1,303.00
|Laxmi Cotspin
|25.45
10.89%
|780.23k
59,137.80
|1,219.00
|Eimco Elecon
|531.95
14.05%
|162.04k
20,366.80
|696.00
|ISL
|59.30
7.72%
|1.33m
229,736.60
|481.00
|Unichem Labs
|394.10
1.56%
|1.30m
|481.00
|Silly Monks Ent
|23.30
5.19%
|49.00k
12,494.20
|292.00
|Max Healthcare
|444.80
-1.11%
|5.93m
1,657,763.40
|258.00
|Butterfly
|1,105.00
-5.89%
|9.67k
3,544.00
|173.00
|CG Consumer
|259.00
-11.98%
|4.89m
2,092,666.20
|134.00
|MAHKTECH
|13.70
-4.6%
|518.04k
226,891.00
|128.00
Mahindra Logistics Q4 profit drops 97%
Mahindra Logistics: The Mahindra Group company has recorded consolidated profit at Rs 0.20 crore for Q4FY23, down 97 percentcompared to Rs 6.28 crore in the same period last year despite strong topline and operating performance, partly impacted by higher finance cost and lower other income.
Revenue from operations grew by 17percent on year to Rs 1,272.5 crore, while EBITDA jumped 24percentto Rs 63.72 crore with a margin expansion of 30 basis points at 5percentfor the March FY23 quarter. The company announced a dividend Rs 2.50 per share.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Crude oil prices settled on a positive note on Monday, reversing early losses as investors grew optimistic that holiday travel in China would boost fuel demand in the world's largest oil importer. Planned output cuts by the OPEC+ alliance and a strong demand outlook from China could provide a fillip to prices in the coming days.
We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $78.10–77.30 and resistance at $79.80–80.50 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,410-6,340, while resistance is at Rs6,580–6,650.
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Adani Enterpris
|6444
|1802.15
|1.16
|Ashok Leyland
|114543
|138.05
|1.58
|Ashok Leyland
|100304
|138.1
|1.39
|Bharti Airtel
|100387
|764
|7.67
|IRFC
|248933
|29.75
|0.74
|Yes Bank
|244908
|15.6
|0.38
|Zomato
|412866
|59.5
|2.46
|Bajaj Finance
|1842
|5962.2
|1.1
|Bank of Mah
|200911
|30.5
|0.61
|Bharti Airtel
|100181
|763.75
|7.65