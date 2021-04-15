English
Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low, auto, financials under pressure; pharma stocks gain

Auto and PSU Bank indices fell 2 percent each, while pharma index rose 1 percent.

  • April 15, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices extended the early losses and trading at day's low level with Nifty below 14400 dragged by the auto and financial stocks.

    At 11:11 IST, the Sensex was down 460.58 points or 0.95% at 48083.48, and the Nifty was down 129.80 points or 0.89% at 14375. About 740 shares have advanced, 1731 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

  • April 15, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

    Second wave unlikely to prevent cyclical recovery: ICICI Securities

    Despite the significant impact of COVID-19, the cyclical upturn is visible in corporate profits and economic growth while credit and investment cycles are clearly bottoming out along with the strengthening of corporate balance sheets, said the brokerage firm ICICI Securities. 

    Although it is difficult to gauge whether these trends are part of a structural super cycle or a shorter-term cycle, it is amply clear that we are closer to the bottom of the cycle in terms of corporate profits, economic growth, credit growth and capex while consensus optimism is missing, the brokerage firm added. 

    The above environment has typically not been a precursor for large drawdowns in equity markets. The current phase of ‘stock price consolidation’ and ‘continued earnings traction’ will result in market valuations retreating from stretched levels, ICICI Sec said.

  • April 15, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Bucking the trend, Nifty Pharma index rises over a percent

  • April 15, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Amidst the negative of an alarming rise in Covid cases, a relief from the market perspective is that there is no large- scale lockdown. But the massive restriction of economic activity in economically significant state of Maharashtra is bound to have its impact on growth and earnings. The market knows this, but what is unknown is how long will this last and how quickly we can get ahead of the infection cases. 

    The market is driven by the hope that in this race between the pandemic and vaccination, the latter will ultimately win. But what price we will have to pay for this is clouded in profound uncertainty. Pharma & IT could be safe defensive plays at this juncture. Investors can move on to economy-facing stocks when the daily Covid cases start steadily coming down.

  • April 15, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research:

    The spot rupee was quoting at 75.2 against 75.14. March month retail inflation increased at four months high eat 5.52% due to higher food and fuel prices. FII is net seller in the month of April also putting pressure on domestic currency despite of weakness in the dollar index globally. 

    Technically resistance for USDINR Spot is 75.40 levels. Support is shifted to 74.90 – 75.05 levels in coming session. 

    Dollar Index is trading below USD 92 level indicating for downside momentum will continue towards USD 91.70 levels. USDINR future could trade in a range of 75.20 -75.60 levels in today’s session.

  • April 15, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 14 paise lower at 75.19 per dollar on Thursday against Monday's close of 75.05, amid selling seen on the domestic equity market.

    On April 12, the domestic currency ended 31 paise lower at 75.05 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.74.

  • April 15, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Nifty IT index shed 1 percent dragged by the Infosys, Mindtree, Mphasis

  • April 15, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Wipro to announce quarterly earnings on April 15:

    IT services company Wipro will release quarterly earnings on April 15. The company is likely to report healthy growth in topline driven by volumes and ramp-up in deals, however, margin performance may get dented by wage hikes for the quarter ended March 2021.

    The revenue growth in the constant currency could be around 3 percent and the same in dollar terms may be around 3.5 percent for the quarter, according to brokerages. Click to Read More

    Wipro was quoting at Rs 424.80, up Rs 6.15, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.

