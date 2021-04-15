Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low, auto, financials under pressure; pharma stocks gain

April 15, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

Second wave unlikely to prevent cyclical recovery: ICICI Securities

Despite the significant impact of COVID-19, the cyclical upturn is visible in corporate profits and economic growth while credit and investment cycles are clearly bottoming out along with the strengthening of corporate balance sheets, said the brokerage firm ICICI Securities.

Although it is difficult to gauge whether these trends are part of a structural super cycle or a shorter-term cycle, it is amply clear that we are closer to the bottom of the cycle in terms of corporate profits, economic growth, credit growth and capex while consensus optimism is missing, the brokerage firm added.

The above environment has typically not been a precursor for large drawdowns in equity markets. The current phase of ‘stock price consolidation’ and ‘continued earnings traction’ will result in market valuations retreating from stretched levels, ICICI Sec said.