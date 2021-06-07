MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Shankar Sharma of First Global picks IT sector to weather another wave of coronavirus, bets on pharma, commodities as well

The Indian IT space has been shining since 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak has accelerated the pace of digitisation and increased our dependence on technology.

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 01:25 PM IST

Shankar Sharma, Vice-chairman and Joint MD of First Global, believes the IT sector is a good space to be in amid the second and possibly a third wave of coronavirus. In the first wave, business picked up and costs reduced for IT firms. Sharma expects history to repeat.

"IT looks like a very good place. There are many mid-cap IT companies that look very good. They have benefited from COVID-19 last year because of reduced costs and strong business," said Sharma in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Sharma is positive on mid-cap IT stocks.

"Mid-cap IT has come into its own. You've seen stocks like Happiest Mind, which we own. As a disclosure, we bought that just after the IPO when it didn't have a very great start. It has been nearly a five bagger now from that price in a matter of few months," Sharma said.

Other than IT, Sharma finds pharma, metals and commodities also attractive.

Close

Related stories

"Pharma has been an area that looks great. And metals, commodities, they are another great space to be in. Right now if things change, we will change. So, this is not investment advice. Please do your own research. But with that caveat, we like these spaces right now," said Sharma.

The Indian IT space has been shining since 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak has accelerated the pace of digitisation and increased our dependence on technology.

Read more: Inflation biggest risk to the market, can derail the bull run, says Shankar Sharma

Barring a few, IT heavyweights reported healthy quarterly earnings in FY21. Brokerage firm HDFC Securities pointed out that over the past year, the IT index’s re-rating (16 times to 23 times) and performance has been supported by the increase in consensus earnings estimate of 20 and 30 percent for tier-1 and mid-tier companies.

Read more: Brokerages positive on IT sector; TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech among top picks

Manish Sonthalia, Head Equities - PMS, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company told Moneycontrol that the spending on digital, the growth in hyperscalers, the large transformational deal sizes are pointing towards growth in IT beyond FY22, FY23 and FY24.

Read the full interview here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #IT #Market Edge #Shankar Sharma
first published: Jun 7, 2021 10:51 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey