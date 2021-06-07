Shankar Sharma explains why he is bullish on India, global equities & commodities

Shankar Sharma, co-founder and vice-chairman, First Global, is extremely bullish on domestic as well as global equities.

In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, Sharma talks about his investment philosophy, commodity upcycle, pockets of opportunities and more.

Edited excerpt:

Q) Nifty at record highs and the S&P BSE Sensex is on the verge of creating history as well. What are your views on markets?



A) I am very, very bullish on equities overall. On global equities, I think we are going to see a strong period ahead. What we saw last year was a relatively tepid year. Global markets were up around 10-30%, but India was up only around 12%

I expect numbers to be much better going forward, and the rationale is that India in the preceding period, let's say a 10-year period from 2010 to 2020, or let's say even 12 year period of 2008-2020 -- the returns were extremely low in the range of 5%-6% in rupee terms and about 1%-2% in the dollar terms. When you go through a period of such low returns, then it is inevitable that the next similar period will give you outsized returns because returns and investing are cyclical by nature.

They are not consistent, and they cannot be. Equities will never give you a 10 percent kind of return every year. They will give you periods of low, dry returns, almost like a desert, and then when you give up, they will start to deliver those returns. If we look at an investor who bought Sensex, let's say in January 2008 at 21,000 even today at 50,000 Sensex's return is only 6 percent compounding, which is less than any State Bank of India fixed deposit! And mind you, the fixed deposit gives you consistently year-after-year return with no volatility! There has been disenchantment with Indian equities because of poor returns. And, that is the biggest and most bullish reason -- when people become disenchanted that is it when markets start to deliver outsized returns, and that is the phase we have now entered. I think the next year, two years, three years for Indian equities, global equity, emerging market equities, everything appears extremely optimistic. Yes, there will be sharp corrections and it will not be a linear one-way journey for markets, but I am extremely optimistic. Q) Your PMS scheme, India Super 50 delivered a stunning performance on FY21 basis keeping volatility low – good from an investor point of view. What are you doing differently from other PMS or MF schemes in the same category or otherwise? A) In 2020, our PMS delivered around 37% in a very difficult, tricky year. In 2021, we are already up nearly 30%!

We started our PMSes early last year, and we immediately ran into the COVID crash within like few days! With decades of experience in dealing with situations like these, we managed to avoid most of the damage in March last year. we have seen many such situations over 30 years of investing, and we have the tools necessary to deal with these situations.