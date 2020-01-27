Ruchi Soya resumes trading, share price locked in 5% upper circuit

Ruchi Soya Industries share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 16.90 on BSE on January 27, the day the stock resumed trading on bourses.

Haridwar-based Patanjali group, which acquired debt-ridden Ruchi Soya, is expecting Rs 25,000 crore turnover this fiscal and aims to become the country's largest FMCG company in the coming years, yoga guru Ramdev said on January 24.

The company will register a joint turnover of Rs 25,000 crore in the current fiscal ending March 2020, in which around Rs 12,000 crore would be contributed by Patanjali group firms and Rs 13,000 crore will come from Ruchi Soya, he said.

"In the next five years, we will have a turnover of around Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore and will become the largest FMCG company, replacing HUL," Ramdev said.

Patanjali, which acquired Ruchi Soya in a corporate insolvency resolution for around Rs 4,500 crore, is also looking to expand its product line.

"We will launch three new products under Nutrela brand targeting the health-conscious people, targeting the people suffering from diseases such as heart, cholesterol and high blood pressure," he said.

These products will include premium Oil Nutrela Gold, Nutrela Honey and Nutrela Protein Atta.

Ramdev also said over the next two years, 25 percent shares of Ruchi Soya would have to be liquidated as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines.

Ruchi Soya products would not clash with those of Patanjali and add value to the customers, he said.

With Ruchi Soya, it also aims to double its reach in the next five years to 50 crore people. "We have a target to expand our reach to 50 crore people in the next five years," he said.

Ruchi Soya has several manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.