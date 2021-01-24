RSI pullback buy setup suggests buying opportunity in ONGC

RSI stands for Relative Strength Index. It is a momentous oscillator used to identify trend reversal. RSI was invented by Welles Wilder Jr. The default look-back period for RSI is 14, however this can be lowered to increase sensitivity or raised to decrease sensitivity. RSI calculates strength of stock trend and helps to predict their reversals.

Why to Buy Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)?

There are a lot of trading strategies using RSI; below mentioned is one of the most popular among trading community which involves buy after completing retracement for higher movement.

During the last few days, RSI had given a breakout by trading above 50 levels from below and made a high of 78. Thereafter, it is trading lower or retracing towards centre line placed at 50 levels, this behavior is called as 'RSI PBB' setup. RSI PBB is pull back buy setup which indicates, once RSI turns its tail upside after taking support from zone of 45-55 levels, target is previous swing high of RSI which was 78 or previous swing high of prices. Currently, the ONGC is going through this setup and we expect higher price movement towards Rs 110 levels in the coming days.

Figure .1. RSI PBB setup and Buy signal on ONGC

Buy Signal

1. Recent RSI gave a breakout and published swing top around 78 levels.2. After marking high of 78, RSI is retracing towards mid-line standing around 50 mark.3. A strong bullish candle formation near buying zone has given us confirmation of retracement complete and original trend begin.4. Mid-term moving average 50 DMA placed around Rs 81 levels defines mid-term trend is very well augur with bulls as prices are sustained and trading above it.

5. Decent volume participation while forming bullish candle will also give additional confirmation.

Profit Booking

Whenever price candle will be near previous swing high which is near Rs 110-112 levels.

Stop Loss

Entire bullish view negates on breaching of a crucial support and one should exit from long position. In case of ONGC, it is standing around Rs 82-mark on a closing basis.

Conclusion

We recommend buying Oil & Natural Gas Corporation around Rs 90-92 levels with a stop loss of Rs 82 on a closing basis for higher targets of Rs 110 and Rs 112 levels as indicated in above chart.

