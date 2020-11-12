PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises picks up 1.1% stake in Indiabulls Real Estate

Morgan Stanley had held 3.70 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Real Estate as per the shareholding pattern of September 2020.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Rare Enterprises on November 12 picked up 1.1 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Real Estate via open market transaction.

Rare Enterprises has acquired 50 lakh equity shares in the Indiabulls Group-owned real estate firm (representing 1.1 percent of the total paid-up equity shares) at Rs 57.73 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

The shares bought by Rare Enterprises were worth Rs 28.86 crore. The stock shot up 14 percent today.

Close

On the other side, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI sold 75,80,281 shares (representing 1.66 percent of the total paid-up equity) in Indiabulls Real Estate at Rs 57.16 per share.

related news

Morgan Stanley had held a 3.70 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Real Estate as per the shareholding pattern of September 2020.

Image212112020

Among others, Nimish P Vora sold 1 lakh shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 36.92 per share.J

Promoter Venkatachalam Sthanu Subramani acquired 3,12,869 equity shares (representing half a percent of the total paid-up equity) in Just Dial at Rs 608.87 per share on the NSE.

Promoters held 34.28 percent equity stake in Just Dial, including Venkatachalam's 30.05 percent as of September 2020.

Anita Singhal has bought 2,41,799 equity shares in Somany Ceramics at Rs 229.28 per share while Sameer Gupta purchased 5 lakh shares in Tourism Finance Corporation of India at Rs 39.54 per share.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 07:44 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Indiabulls Real Estate #Market Edge

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.