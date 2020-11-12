Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises picks up 1.1% stake in Indiabulls Real Estate

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Rare Enterprises on November 12 picked up 1.1 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Real Estate via open market transaction.

Rare Enterprises has acquired 50 lakh equity shares in the Indiabulls Group-owned real estate firm (representing 1.1 percent of the total paid-up equity shares) at Rs 57.73 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

The shares bought by Rare Enterprises were worth Rs 28.86 crore. The stock shot up 14 percent today.

On the other side, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI sold 75,80,281 shares (representing 1.66 percent of the total paid-up equity) in Indiabulls Real Estate at Rs 57.16 per share.

Morgan Stanley had held a 3.70 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Real Estate as per the shareholding pattern of September 2020.

Among others, Nimish P Vora sold 1 lakh shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 36.92 per share.J

Promoter Venkatachalam Sthanu Subramani acquired 3,12,869 equity shares (representing half a percent of the total paid-up equity) in Just Dial at Rs 608.87 per share on the NSE.

Promoters held 34.28 percent equity stake in Just Dial, including Venkatachalam's 30.05 percent as of September 2020.