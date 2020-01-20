Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake only in Titan in Q3; most small, midcaps in his portfolio gain

Most stocks in the portfolio of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala were in the red till December 2019, but are now showing signs of recovery as many small & midcaps have bounced back.

As of January 17, 16 companies in Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio have released their shareholding data for Q3FY20. Of these, more than 70 percent of the stocks have given positive returns since October 2019.

More than 70 percent of the stocks, or 12 out of 16 stocks which have released their shareholding data for December quarter, have rallied up to 50 percent since October 2019, data from AceEquity showed.

Man Infra Construction, in which Jhunjhunwala maintained his stake, has rallied 50 percent since October 2019. This was followed by Agro Tech Foods (up 46 percent), and MCX (up 43 percent), data showed.

Table: Here is a list of 16 companies in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio that have released shareholding data for December quarter as of January 17. Please note that this may or may not be an exhaustive list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio but only a list of companies in which he holds over a 1 percent stake.

Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in just one company, Titan, based on the data collected till January 17, 2020. He increased stake from 6.51 percent in September quarter to 6.69 percent in December 2019 quarter. The stock fell over 6 percent since October.

Meanwhile, he reduced stake in 6 companies. These include Agro Tech Foods from 8.22 percent in September quarter to 7.41 percent in Q3FY20. He also reduced stake in Edelweiss Financial from 1.07 percent in the Q2FY20 to 1.04 percent in the December quarter. The stock was up 11 percent since October.

Furthermore, Jhunjhunwala marginally reduced stake in Lupin from 1.56 percent in September 2019 to 1.53 percent in December quarter. Other stocks in which he reduced stake include Orient Cement, and FirstSource Solutions that gave negative returns since October.

On the other hand, Man InfraConstruction, MCX, Crisil, Prozone Intu Properties, Delta Corp, Aptech, NCC, Geojit Financial Services, and Mandhana Retail Ventures were the nine companies in which he maintained his stake.

Jhunjhunwala makes investments in Indian companies under the following names - Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam, Jhunjhunwala Rekha Rakesh, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (in a personal capacity), Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and RAKESH JHUNJHUNWALA (in the capacity as a partner of RARE Enterprises).