Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Big bull enters 5 new stocks, cuts stake in 5 shares in December quarter

Following the market's sensational run since the COVID-led sell-off in March 2020, the portfolio value of most big investors has ballooned, and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio was no different. The big bull's portfolio has grown by a massive 28.5 percent since September quarter-end to over Rs 16,600 crore till date but lagged behind benchmark Nifty which added 35 percent.

Given the changing landscape of the economy, as we enter what is being called a 'new normal', Jhunjhunwala made some adjustments in his portfolio in the December quarter, which is perhaps in line with what he sees will be more relevant in this new reality.

The ace investor added five new stocks to his portfolio in the quarter ended December 2020. These include Tata Communications (with 1.12 percent stake), Indiabulls Real Estate (1.1 percent), Wockhardt (2.26 percent), Tata Motors DVR (1.97 percent) and Anant Raj Global (3.39 percent).

"I believe Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's talks on a big bull story is yet to come in Indian markets, but the latest Budget FY22 has supported his view. The Budget 2021 was a bold one from the Indian government, hence ace investors believe it is the best time to tweak the portfolio," Prashanth Tapse, AVP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had given a thumbs up to the Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget FY22 giving it a 10 out of 10 rating. "The Budget is growth-oriented and it is laying the ground for India to get to double-digit growth," Jhunjhunwala said talking to CNBC-TV18 on February 2.

"The Budget has conveyed much more than what we are understanding. We have a realistic Budget for a resurgent and rejuvenated India. Budget 2021 indicates that the Indian government will be bold. India will overtake China in the next 25 years," he added.

Jhunjhunwala believes the FY22 fiscal deficit will be between 6-6.5 percent and the tax collections will be much better.

The big bull of Dalal Street also increased his stake in five stocks - NCC, Jubilant Pharmova, Indian Hotels Company, Fortis Healthcare and Lupin - in the quarter ended December 2020.

On the other side, Jhunjhunwala reduced shareholding in many stocks during the October-December period, which could be due to rally in stock prices following the run-up in equity benchmarks since the low of March 2020.

In fact, several stocks turned multibaggers after March lows, and on top of that, the majority of stocks in almost all indices turned positive.

The ace investor reduced his shareholding in five stocks- Escorts, Firstsource Solutions, Federal Bank, Titan Company and Rallis India - in the quarter ended December 2020.

"With the recent run-up in markets ace investors has trimmed a lot of multibagger stocks by booking profits and took fresh positions as well in new age stories like Tata Communications," Tapse said.

"Historically we have seen him following his own investment strategy style by selling winners when markets trade high and adding them back at lower levels," he added.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 40 listed stocks in their portfolio at the end of December 2020, of which, the shareholding pattern of Karur Vysya Bank is yet to be released.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala invests in Indian companies under the following names: Jhunjhunwala Rakesh Radheshyam, Jhunjhunwala Rekha Rakesh, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

Note: Karur Vysya Bank has not disclosed its shareholding pattern for the quarter ended December 2020. Anant Raj Global is a subsidiary of Anant Raj, post-restructuring of the Anant Raj Group, the shareholding of Anant Raj Global is similar to the shareholding pattern of Anant Raj.

