    Paper stocks fly on Q1 strong earnings of JK Paper, likely price hikes

    Ths supply of paper has been hit due to the closure of several plants in Europe following an energy crisis

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / August 01, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Shares of paper manufacturers rose sharply in the morning trade on August 1, expecting the sector to report strong earnings for the quarter ended June following blockbuster performance of one of the segment leaders JK Paper.

    JK Paper reported a more than 100 percent increase in consolidated revenues to Rs 1,508.1 crore for the reported quarter aided by strong demand and pricing environment for paper makers.

    The company’s consolidated operating profit jumped 104 percent on a year-on-year basis, while its net profit nearly tripled to Rs 264 crore in the June quarter.

    JK Paper’s earnings performance has led investors to believe that other companies in the sector will also report similarly strong numbers for the June quarter.

    Further, optimism was also fuelled by reports of a possible 6-7 percent hike in prices undertaken by companies from August.

    Globally, the supply of paper is being constrained due to the closure of several plants in Europe because of the ongoing energy crisis.

    Analysts have also pointed to the ban on single-use plastic kicking in July, which is also expected to fuel domestic demand in the coming quarters.

    “Demand for paper and boards remains strong,” said Harsh Pati Singhania, vice chairman and managing director at JK Paper.

    At 10.45 am, shares of JK PaperWest Coast PaperTamil Nadu Newsprint and Andhra Paper were up 7-17 percent on the National Stock Exchange.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #JK Paper Limited
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:57 am
