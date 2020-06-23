App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 20 stocks from top 5 PMS schemes outperformed Nifty in May; worth a look?

As many as 22 schemes tracked by PMSBazaar.com gave positive returns, while 96 outperformed Nifty50 in the same period.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

Indian market recorded negative returns in May but over 20 Portfolio Management Schemes (PMS) managed to outperform the index in the same period and gave positive returns, data from PMSBazaar.com showed.

As many as 22 schemes tracked by PMSBazaar.com, an online portal for comparing portfolio management services (PMSes) gave positive returns, while 96 outperformed the Nifty50 in the same period, and as many as 29 schemes underperformed the benchmark index in the month of May.

Close

PMSes cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes exceeding Rs 50 lakh. The professional fee structure is also different from a regular mutual fund (MFs).

related news

The top five schemes which have outperformed Nifty50 in May are ICICI Prudential’s Large Cap Portfolio which has a return of 3.6 percent, followed by Kotak’s Pharma fund that gained 3.4 percent, data showed.

ICICI Prudential’s Contra Portfolio, which is a multi-cap scheme, gave a return of 3.2 percent, Credent Asset Management’s Growth Portfolio which is also a multi-cap theme gave a return of 1.8 percent, and Nine Rivers Capital’s Aurum Small Cap Opportunities Fund closed with gains of 1.6 percent, according to PMSBazaar.com data.

A close look at the top holdings of these funds can give investors where top fund managers of wealth are betting their money on. The list should only be considered as a reference to shortlist stocks for their own portfolio and not buy recommendations.

There are as many as 21 unique stocks in the portfolio of top 5 PMS schemes that have outperformed Nifty50 in May, including some marquee names from the large-cap space while from the mid & smallcap segment some of the stocks are top industry leaders.

PMS May 1



PMS May 2

ICICI Prudential PMS which is a large-cap portfolio scheme invests in large companies with high conviction. The top holding of the fund include names like Reliance Industries, Wipro, Ambuja Cements, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Marico.

Kotak Pharma Fund which is a thematic fund has been a consistent performer. The fund is focused on stocks in pharma and healthcare-related companies. Top five holding of this fund include names like Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, and Divi’s Laboratories.

ICICI Prudential AMC’s Contra Fund includes names like RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Marico, Ambuja Cements, and Wipro, etc. among others.

What should investors do?


Stocks picked by portfolio fund managers are largely based on the theme of their portfolio and also the risk profile. Hence, investors should avoid blindly copying them, suggest experts.Investors should use the list to shortlist stocks for their portfolios. But, a thorough due diligence process should be followed in case someone wants to get into stocks with a longer/time frame, suggest experts.


“Looking at what fund managers bought and sold can act as a reference for retail investors. But, investing in stocks should be a very thorough exercise to include fundamentally strong companies,” Amit Singh, Head, Investica told Moneycontrol.


“As a thumb rule, investors should stay away from companies with higher debt, corporate governance issues, and higher % of pledged promoter holding. A stock portfolio should be well-diversified amongst different sectors to limit the downside risk, he said.


Entering a good quality stock at an expensive valuation can result in losses as the share price corrects to come at its fair value. Hence, the ideal strategy is to buy quality stocks at reasonable valuations.


Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking said that one could follow somebody's investment style, but the investment decisions should always be based on company financials and cash flows and relevant return ratios and most importantly confidence in the management.In these challenging times, companies run by strong management and having strong business models will overcome quickly, he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:05 am

tags #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #PMSes #portfolio management scheme #portfolio strategy

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | Patanjali launches first successful Ayurvedic medicine for curing COVID-19

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh may bear brunt of reverse migration: Report

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri's Jagannath Temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

Ahead of Rath Yatra, Puri's Jagannath Temple servitor tests COVID-19 positive

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.