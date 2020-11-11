PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Only 18 PMS schemes beat benchmark in October; 30 percent fell into the red

Alder Capital's Alder Capital PMS was the top gainer rising 7.06 percent on a month-on-month basis.

Suyash Maheshwari

Indian market made a comeback in October with Nifty rising over 3 percent on a month-on-month basis. However, uncertainties on both global and domestic front upset the broader markets as Nifty Smallcap slipped into the red after four consecutive months of gain. Nifty Midcap clamped on, albeit marginally.

The relative underperformance in the month of October was also visible in the returns of Portfolio Management Schemes (PMSes), as only 10 percent of the strategies managed to outperform Nifty during the month.

Of the 193 PMS schemes PMSBazaar.com looked at, only 18 posted gains greater than the benchmark. Alder Capital's Alder Capital PMS was the top gainer rising 7.06 percent on a month-on-month basis. The multicap-focused scheme, which is managed by Hemant Patel and Rakhi Prasad, focuses on consumption centric B2C businesses that are scalable, possess durable competitive advantage and demonstrate outstanding management culture.

Close

FMCG, Financials, Services and Healthcare constitute nearly 70 percent of Alder Capital PMS' portfolio, spread evenly across large, mid and small caps. The fund also has a cash and cash equivalent reserve of over 18 percent.

related news

Marcellus' Consistent Compounders (6.7 percent), Trivantage Capital Management's Super Six (6.7 percent) & Resurgent Financial Equity (5.9 percent), Compound Everyday Capital's Long Term Focused Value (5.11 percent) were the other top performing schemes. The majority of the schemes that outperformed the benchmark were from the multicap space. Largecap and sector funds also had a strong showing in October. Meanwhile, only one smallcap-focused fund managed to beat the benchmark during the month.

PMSoctober

In comparison, 58 or 30 percent of the schemes generated negative returns in the month of October. Interestingly, five of the 10 worst performing schemes were also multicap-focused.

Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers' Equity Fund was the biggest loser falling 6.44 percent during the month of October, data collated by PMSBazaar.com showed. Green Portfolio's MNC Advantage (-5.31 percent), Right Horizon's Minerva India Underserved (-5.1 percent), Marcellus' Little Champs (-4.7 percent) were the other worst-performing schemes of October.
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 02:46 pm

tags #India #markets #PMS

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.