English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

    The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, would squeeze supplies in an already tight market.

    Reuters
    October 06, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
    Oil

    Oil

    Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day.

    The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, would squeeze supplies in an already tight market.

    Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $93.83 per barrel by 0027 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 45, or 0.5%, cents at $88.21 per barrel.

    Saudi Arabia, the group's de facto leader, said the cuts - equal to about 2% of worldwide supply - were in response to rising interest rates in the West and a weakening global economy.

    The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has criticised the deal as being "shortsighted."

    Close

    Related stories

    The White House said it would consult with Congress on additional paths to reduce the cartel's control over energy prices in an apparent reference to legislation that could expose members of the group to antitrust lawsuits.

    Separately on Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia may cut oil output in an attempt to offset the effects of price caps imposed by the West over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

    A draw in U.S. oil stockpiles last week also supported prices. Crude inventories dropped by 1.4 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 30 to 429.2 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
    first published: Oct 6, 2022 06:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.