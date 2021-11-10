MARKET NEWS

Nykaa outgrows some India Inc giants in M-cap on D-street debut

The share opened at Rs 2,001 on the BSE, while the listing price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 2,018.

Moneycontrol News
November 10, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST
Image: Shutterstock)

 

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion, made a bumper debut on the stock exchange with a massive 79 percent premium on November 10. The market capitalisation of the stock reached nearly Rs 97,692 crore, outpacing a host of big companies.

The share opened at Rs 2,001 on the BSE, while the listing price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 2,018.

The Rs 5,352-crore public issue saw a huge demand and was subscribed 81.78 times during the October 28 to November 1 period, receiving bids for 216.59 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.64 crore shares.

The listing of India’s biggest online marketplace for beauty, personal care and fashion brands has driven its founder and chief Falguni Nayar, a banker-turned-entrepreneur, to be the country’s richest self-made female billionaire. The company delivered 17.1 million orders in FY21 and operates 80 offline stores in 40 cities across India.

The beauty and personal care business comes under the Nykaa vertical, and Nykaa Fashion covers the apparel and accessories segment.

The beauty and personal care (BPC) market in India is estimated to grow at approximately Rs 2 lakh crore by 2025 from Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020, and the Indian fashion market is expected to reach nearly Rs 8.7 lakh crore by 2025 from Rs 3.8 lakh crore in 2020.

Let’s take a look at companies that Nykaa has outgrown in terms of market capitalisation (as per data from AceEquity):
Company Name

Market Capitalisation

          (Rs in crore)
L&T Technology Services Ltd.53662.08
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.54241.13
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.57006.91
Godrej Properties Ltd.67257.65
Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd.68484
Marico Ltd.72930.19
Cipla Ltd.73734.88
Eicher Motors Ltd.74488.1
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.77110.84
Tata Power Company Ltd.77327.22
Mindtree Ltd.79380.13
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.79724.7
 
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 10, 2021 01:26 pm

