you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
November 10, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 18,000; metal, realty stocks under pressure

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except auto, pharma and oil & gas, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red. BSE midcap index is flat while smallcap index up 0.3 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,153.72-279.73 -0.46%
    Nifty 5017,965.15-79.10 -0.44%
    Nifty Bank39,072.95-295.85 -0.75%
    Nifty 50 17,965.15 -79.10 (-0.44%)
    Wed, Nov 10, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    UPL763.9017.55 +2.35%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    JSW Steel659.30-17.35 -2.56%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11810.0043.75 +0.37%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5661.80-99.80 -1.73%


  • November 10, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:

    Nykaa is debuting the secondary market on a strong note on the back of stellar response by the investors and strong fundamentals. It is among the few profitable new edge businesses furthermore it is a high-growth company and into the right business where it may continue to grow in double digits for many years.

    We are expecting upside momentum may continue for at least 1-2 days then it may be stabilized for some time because valuation could be a concern after a big listing gain however Rs 2000 level could act as a support level in the near term. It may head towards Rs 2100/2200 levels even after a big opening. 

    Those who were playing for listing gain can keep a stop loss of Rs 1950 while aggressive investors are advised to hold this stock for the long term because it is one of the few stocks in new edge companies to own into your portfolio. 

    It is difficult to buy after a big gain at opening however fresh investors can accumulate in parts where they can buy 25℅ at the opening of what they want to invest into this stock while if it witnesses any correction towards Rs 1800 level then they can add more.

  • November 10, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index shed 1 percent dragged by the Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, Hindalco

  • November 10, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 18,000 level amid selling seen in the metal, realty, IT and banking names.

    The Sensex was down 342.36 points or 0.57% at 60091.09, and the Nifty was down 98.70 points or 0.55% at 17945.60. About 1637 shares have advanced, 1106 shares declined, and 126 shares are unchanged.

  • November 10, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Nykaa lists at 79% premium

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion chain, made a bumper debut as the stock listed with a massive 79 percent premium on November 10.

    The share price opened at Rs 2,001 on the BSE and the listing price on the National Stock Exchange was Rs 2,018.

    The Rs 5,352-crore public issue had seen a strong demand from investors as it was oversubscribed by 81.78 times during October 28-November 1, receiving bids for 216.59 crore equity shares against the offer size of 2.64 crore equity shares.

  • November 10, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    Even though the market appears resilient, the bulls are facing major headwind in the form of sustained selling by FIIs. The 'buy on dips' strategy of retail investors and DIIs is countered with the 'sell on rally' strategy of FIIs. This tug of war between retail/DII vs FIIs is likely to continue in the short run. If the global environment for equity turns weak, accelerated selling by FIIs can trigger a minor short-term correction in the market.

    Today's trading activity in the market is likely to be dominated by the listing and trading in Nykaa. 

    Investors should not be carried away by the exuberance in the IPO market where IPOs are made at a huge premium. Even in this highly-valued market, there are some high-quality stocks available at reasonable valuations. For instance, in financial services and health care. Investors may look at such tried and tested names rather than chasing high priced IPOs driven by expectations.

  • November 10, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Zee Media board to consider promoter proposal for further investment in company

    Zee Media Corporation share price added over 2 percent on November 10 after company received a proposal from a promoter group entity for the further investment in the company.

    A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on November 12, 2021, to consider, approve and take on record un-audited financial results of the company for the second quarter (Q2) and six months period ended September 30, 2021 of the Financial Year 2021-2022, company said in the release.

    The company has received the proposal from a promoter group entity dated November 9, 2021 for further investment in the company.

    The board of directors of the company at their meeting scheduled to be held on November 12, 2021, shall also be considering the proposal to issue equity shares or equity linked securities I warrants convertible into equity shares of the company.

  • November 10, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Going ahead, market is likely to be range bound given mixed global cues, last leg of earning season and slew of IPOs opening this week with Paytm, the biggest IPO ever – already opened for subscription since Monday. 

    US inflation data and the UK GDP data are due this week apart from various Federal Reserve speeches which might provide some direction to the market.

  • November 10, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    BHEL Q2 earnings:

    Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) share price slipped more than 6 percent on November 10 despite company narrowed its losses in the quarter ended September 2021.

    The company in the second quarter ended September 2021 has reported consolidated net loss at Rs 46.58 crore against loss of Rs 552.38 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

    However, the company has posted net loss of Rs 448.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.
             
    The revenue for the September quarter was up 38.3% at Rs 5,112.9 crore against Rs 3,695.96 crore.
                
    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations (EBITDA) loss was at Rs 30 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs 633.3 crore, YoY.

  • November 10, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Results today

    Bank of Baroda, Zomato, Affle India, Berger Paints, Glenmark Life Sciences, India Cements, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metropolis Healthcare, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Oil India, Pidilite Industries and Tata Teleservices are among 268 companies that will release September quarter earnings on November 10.

  • November 10, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • November 10, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative on November 10 with Nifty below 18,000 amid weak global cues.

    The Sensex was down 325.58 points or 0.54% at 60,107.87, and the Nifty was down 93.70 points or 0.52% at 17,950.60. About 151 shares have advanced, 266 shares declined, and 37 shares are unchanged.

    Hindalco, Tata Motors, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were M&M, BPCL, ONGC, Dr Reddys Labs and Titan Company.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

