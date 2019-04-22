App
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE to discontinue futures & options contracts in 34 stocks from June 28

Contracts for new expiry months in 34 securities will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The National Stock Exchange on April 22 said it will not issue new futures and options contracts for 34 stocks of the July series that begins June 28.

Every year the exchange checks the eligibility criteria for all stocks that are available for trading in the futures & options segment.

"After a period of one year from the date of the circular (dated April 11, 2018), only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria shall remain in the derivatives segment," NSE said in its circular.

The exchange said contracts for new expiry months in 34 securities will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months.

However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months April 2019, May 2019 and June 2019 will continue to be available for trading until their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months, it added.

These 34 stocks include seven banks.

Allahabad Bank, BEML, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, DCB Bank, Godfrey Phillips, Godrej Industries, IFCI, Indian Bank, IRB Infrastructure, Jet Airways, Karnataka Bank, NHPC, OBC, PC Jeweller, South Indian Bank, Suzlon Energy, Syndicate Bank, Wockhardt etc are amongst those 34 stocks.

Image1422042019
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 07:59 pm

tags #Market news

