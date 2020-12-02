PlusFinancial Times
November has been the best month for BSE500 index stocks this year

Data showed in April and June, more than 25 stocks in BSE500 index gave over 50 percent monthly return
Ritesh Presswala
Dec 2, 2020 / 02:34 PM IST

The year 2020 has been a roller coaster for the market and investors. To begin the year, benchmark indices hit a high in January at 41,952, but the coronavirus outbreak and resultant impact on economy gave a jolt.

Sensex fell 38 percent from January high to 25,982 on March 23, 2020.

The equity market started to recover in April. And now, it has seen a tremendous bounce-back of 72 percent from March low.

The index's year-to-date return is just over 8 percent.

Moneycontrol analyzed BSE 500 index stocks' performance on a monthly basis. The data showed November has been the best month for stocks in 2020 so far. 454 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 ended in the green in November. That’s the highest for the year, followed by 448 stocks in April. Post-March's steep fall, September saw the least number of stocks gaining, around 152 stocks.

BSE500performance 02122020

Data showed in April and June, more than 25 stocks gave over 50 percent monthly return. A handful of stocks doubled investor wealth on monthly return basis during 4 months this year - February, May, June and October.

Percent02122020

 
Ritesh Presswala
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch
first published: Dec 2, 2020 02:34 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India to produce 100 million doses of Russian vaccine; Zydus Cadila's shots expected to launch in March 2021

