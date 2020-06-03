NiftyBank could touch 23,000-24,000 levels in coming weeks; here's why

On the monthly chart, the index has bounced every time it has entered in ‘Ichimoku’ cloud area. It first entered cloud area in 2008-2009 after which it witnessed a fresh high life level.
Gaurav Bissa
BankNifty has seen strong correction from 32,000-odd levels towards 16,000-17,000 levels in the last few months. The sector has been constantly under pressure and was the prominent reason for Nifty50 failing to scale higher levels.
After a strong jump in the last few days, it has raised hopes of bulls.
On the weekly charts, the index has formed a ‘C clamp’ which generally works on the principle similar to overbought/oversold zones but based on Ichimoku studies. This pattern reflects the possibility of the index touching 23000-24000 levels in the coming weeks.
The index has also formed a bullish dragon harmonic pattern which is a reversal pattern in nature. In addition, it can also be called a pattern which has a tendency to culminate in a completed harmonic bat pattern. Thus the targets for dragon patterns are significantly higher with the possibility of attempting previous high levels.
(The author is AVP-Technicals and Derivatives at LKP Securities)
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
